North Okanagan Knights forward hits century mark

Tyler Olsen, from Calgary, has played in 100 consecutive league games, all for the Knights

Pulled groin. Separated shoulder. Ankle sprained so bad he could barely get his skate on over it.

Through all the aches, pains, injuries, bumps, bruises, colds and touches of flu, Tyler Olsen has not missed a game for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s North Okanagan Knights since arriving from Calgary for the 2017-18 season.

The 20-year-old Olsen played in his 100th consecutive league game last weekend against the Castlegar Rebels.

His ironman streak was put in jeopardy last season when he separated his shoulder in a game but refused to miss the next one.

“I didn’t want to give up my streak,” laughed Olsen, who works in the lumber yard at Shepherd’s Home Hardware in Armstrong when he’s not practising with the Knights. “It does feel pretty good to have been able to play every game in my career.”

Playing minor hockey in Calgary, Olsen’s coach had a son who played for the Knights, and told then-coach/general manager Bryant Perrier to check out Olsen, who sent a video of himself in action. He was invited to training camp, made the team and has had his name written on the game sheet for every regular-season contest since then.

Even in minor hockey, Olsen hated missing a game.

“When I sat out, I hated that feeling of just watching the game knowing that I couldn’t be out there to help out,” said Olsen.

Knights head coach Dean McAmmond took over late in the 2018-19 season and has watched Olsen’s confidence on the ice grow.

“Right now, he’s a guy with heart, a hard-working character guy on and off the ice, period,” said McAmmond. “He’s an older player for us now, he competes hard every shift and what you get from him is everything he has. He’s just a good guy and a good leader.”

In his final year with the Knights, Olsen has been named one of the team’s leadership group, wearing an A as an alternate captain. One streak he wants to see end in his last season is the team’s playoff drought – Olsen has never suited up in a KIJHL playoff game.

“I have a feeling that’s going to change this year,” said Olsen, adding he has enjoyed his time in Armstrong with teammates and billets Marlese Hutter and Kevin Campbell.

Olsen is slated to suit up in consecutive game No. 101 Friday as North Okanagan visits Sicamous. The Knights host the Nelson Leafs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

8,000 Vernon residents without power

There is no estimated time for when it will be restored

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Vernon college students ensure no bad apple gets left behind

With fall season here, the time is ripe for apple picking and… Continue reading

Production workers needed in Vernon

Work for Black Press Media in Vernon today

Climate Action Strikes to continue in Vernon Friday

Vernon School District No. 22 says written permission for students mandatory before strike

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Climate talk in South Okanagan focused on how citizens can make an impact

Dr. Rose Murphy, from Simon Fraser University, is a guest of First Things First Okanagan

Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Penticton students get green light to attend Climate Strike

The strike is scheduled for noon on Sept. 27 at 171 Main St.

COLUMN: Looking back over 25 years of changes

Summerland Review editor has reported on the community since 1994

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

Most Read