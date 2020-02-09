North Okanagan Knights host Princeton

KIJHL: Knights trying to forget 12-1 defeat Saturday in Revelstoke

The good thing about a Sunday afternoon home hockey game is you don’t have a lot of time to dwell on an embarrassing defeat less than 24 hours earlier.

The North Okanagan Knights are in that situation as they host the Princeton Posse in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action at 1 p.m. at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Knights were blown out 12-1 by the Grizzlies in Revelstoke Saturday, as Revy completed a sweep of the home-and-home twinbill. The Grizz defeated North Okanagan 4-1 Friday at Nor-Val.

Revelstoke scored five times in the second period Saturday and added six more in the final frame, all against Caedon Bellmann in the Knights’ goal. Bellmann finished the night with 52 saves as the Grizzlies outshot North Okanagan 64-24.

READ MORE: D-man’s hat trick lifts North Okanagan Knights over Revelstoke in OT

Ethan Matchim spoiled Noah Desouza’s shutout bid with a second-period goal for the Knights.

Bellmann was pressed into action in the third period of Friday’s game after Sean Kanervisto played the first two periods, but left the game with a suspected lower body injury. Bellmann didn’t allow a goal.

Bryan Brew gave North Okanagan a 1-0 lead at 8:21 of the first period before Revelstoke responded with four straight markers.

The Knights (12-24-1-5) remain in fourth place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, 11 points ahead of the Osoyoos Coyotes in the battle for the final playoff spot. North Okanagan has seven games remaining, the Coyotes have six.

The league has announced a make-up date for a game between the Knights and 100 Mile House Wranglers for a game canceled Feb. 1 in Armstrong due to a power outage.

The game will be played Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

