North Okanagan Knights goalie Caedon Bellmann tries to find the puck past the would-be screen of Kelowna forward Jordon Woytas during the Chiefs’ 2-0 KIJHL win Friday in Rutland. (Knights Facebook photo)

North Okanagan Knights offence goes south

KIJHL: Knights suffer pair of shutout defeats with playoff positions changing

The North Okanagan Knights’ offence went as cold as the weather.

The Knights were blanked in a pair of Kootenay International Junior Hockey League losses on the weekend, falling 4-0 at home Saturday to the 100 Mile House Wranglers, and dropping a tough 2-0 decision against the league-leading Kelowna Chiefs – in a potential first-round playoff preview – at the Rutland Memorial Arena.

Those losses, combined with a pair of Princeton Posse victories (4-2 over the Kamloops Storm and 3-2 against the Summerland Steam), leave the Knights in fifth place in the Okanagan-Shuswap Division, one point back of the now fourth-place Osoyoos Coyotes, and four points behind the third-place Posse (15-25-1-3).

The Coyotes (14-25-2-1) lost their only game of the weekend, 4-1 to the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

RELATED: North Okanagan Knights hold off Coyotes’ rally

North Okanagan (15-27-0-0) hosts Osoyoos for the final time this season Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. The Knights have won three of the first five meetings with the Yotes. Osoyoos has a game in hand on North Okanagan while the Knights have a game in hand on the Posse.

The Wranglers scored the only goal they would need at 14:26 of the second period Saturday before adding three insurance markers in the game’s final nine minutes. Caedon Bellmann took the loss in net, making 27 saves.

The night before, Bellmann was player of the game for his 26-save performance against the league-best Chiefs (37-2-1-2), but the Knights could not solve Kelowna goalie Shane Zilka, who made 29 saves.

League scoring leader Brody Dale (43-62-105) broke a scoreless tie at 17:53 of the opening period and Tyson Ludba added the insurance with 70 seconds left in the middle frame.

The Knights host the Chiefs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Nor-Val.

The Posse is on a two-week break. Their next game is Friday, Feb. 15.

GAMES REMAINING:

NORTH OKANAGAN (6); HOME: Osoyoos, Kelowna, Princeton; AWAY: @Revelstoke, @Summerland, @Chase;

OSOYOOS (7); HOME: Sicamous, Summerland (2); AWAY: @North Okanagan, @Kamloops, @Chase, @Princeton;

PRINCETON (5): HOME: Chase, Osoyoos; AWAY: @Summerland, @North Okanagan, @Kelowna


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s snow and city venues set for Special Olympics athletes to shine

Just Posted

Highway 97 near Summerland still closed, alternate route highlighted

There is no estimated reopening time, however an update is expected today at noon

New child care centre in Whitevale raising funds

Campaign for 6,250-square foot facility set to open this summer near Lavington and Lumby

Vernon Top 20 Under 40 first five named

The annual award highlights community supporters and business owners under the age of 40

UPDATED: Fire destroys Coldstream home

Family of five displaced following Monday morning blaze

Iconic SilverStar chairlift up for auction

The SIlverStar Fire Department is taking bids Feb. 16

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

North Okanagan Knights offence goes south

KIJHL: Knights suffer pair of shutout defeats with playoff positions changing

Most Read