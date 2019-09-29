North Okanagan Knights forward Nic Bolin (seated) celebrates his unassisted goal against the Nelson Leafs with teammates Jake Watson (23) and Nicholas Teale during the Knights’ 5-3 KIJHL win Saturday at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. (NO Knights Facebook photo)

North Okanagan Knights rake up Leafs

Home team rallies from early deficit for 5-3 KIJHL win over Nelson

Twenty-four hours after suffering their first regulation-time defeat, the North Okanagan Knights returned to their early-season winning ways in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Knights rebounded from a 5-2 road loss to the Sicamous Eagles Friday to defeat the visiting Nelson Leafs 5-3 Saturday at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

North Okanagan spotted Nelson an early 2-0 first-period lead before defenceman Lee Christensen and forward Kevin-Thomas Walters scored for the home team to tie things up after 20 minutes.

Christensen added his second of the game in the middle frame, giving him a team-leading eight points on the year, while fellow blueliner Cole Haberlack also scored to give the Knights a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.

Nic Bolin’s unassisted goal was the Knights’ fifth in a row before Nelson rounded out the scoring late in the game.

Sean Kanervisto made 27 saves to pick up his third win of the year.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights rally past Rebels

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights win home opener in double-OT thriller

The night before, Kanervisto made 33 stops while Sicamous counterpart Cole Steinke made 36 saves for the Eagles in a wide-open contest.

After a scoreless first period, the Eagles scored three straight goals before Tyler Jamieson, with his first KIJHL goal, and Cade Enns, with his second, pulled the Knights to within a goal heading into the final 20 minutes.

It was the Eagles, though, who did the scoring in the third with a pair of markers, handing North Okanagan (4-1-0-1) its first regulation-time loss.

The Knights are second in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, one point back of the league’s only undefeated team, the Kelowna Chiefs (5-0-0-0).

The Leafs (0-3-0-3) and the Osoyoos Coyotes (0-7-0-0) are the league’s only winless teams.

North Okanagan continues a four-game homestand when they host the Princeton Posse (2-1-0-1) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. The Knights will entertain Sicamous Friday and the Beaver Valley Nitehawks Saturday.

