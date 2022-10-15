North Okanagan Knights scorched by Chase Heat

The North Okanagan Knights were defeated by the Chase Heat 5-3 Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022. (Tanya Seibel photo)

The North Okanagan Knights couldn’t handle the heat Friday night.

The Chase Heat mounted a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over the Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) action Oct. 14 at Chase’s Art Holding Memorial Arena.

Maddex Bignell got Chase off to a strong start, scoring just over a minute into the game, assisted by Vraeden Huth and Garrett Martin.

The second period was owned by the Knights, who scored the period’s only three goals. The first came on the powerplay courtesy of Adam Bourgeois, assisted by Kevin-Thomas Walters and Tag Bryson.

Both the Knights’ second and third goals came with less than two minutes left in the second period. Tyler Burke scored his second of the season, assisted by Matthew Johnston and Devin Jameson, followed by a goal from Matthew Johnston assisted by Walters and Ethan O’Rourke.

In the third period Chase flipped the script, scoring four unanswered goals. Trevor Kennedy scored two markers in the final frame, with goals from Martin and Braeden Huth rounding out the scoring.

The Knights out-shot the Heat by a margin of 34-29 on the night.

The Knights currently sit fourth in the Bill Ohlhausen Division with a 3-3 record. The Chase Heat are in third in the Doug Birks Division with a 2-4-0-1 record.

The two teams face each other again tonight (Oct. 15) this time at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Centre. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

In other Knights news, goaltender Austin Seibel was named the KIJHL’s third star of the week. The Coldstream product won both his games last week for the Knights. In a 2-1 win over the Kelowna Chiefs, Seibel made 40 saves, including 19 in the third period alone. In a 4-2 win over the Kamloops Storm, he made 43 saves. In total, he stopped 83 of 86 shots for a .965 save percentage and a 1.5 goals-against average.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers fall in shootout to Prince George Spruce Kings

READ MORE: Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

Brendan Shykora

hockeyKIJHL