North Okanagan Knights blank Bruins

The North Okanagan Knights snapped a three-game losing skid with a convincing win over Grand Forks Border Bruins at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre on Friday.

The team peppered Grand Forks goaltender Riley Bassett with 41 shots while allowing just 18 shots against as they cruised to a 4-0 win.

Knights forward Tyler Olsen started the scoring with a shorthanded breakaway goal just over 12 minutes into the first period, assisted by Russel Borrett and Noah De Balinhard.

Olsen’s third goal of the season would be the only marker in the first two periods, and Knights goalie Sean Kanervisto’s 10 saves in the second period were enough to hold the one-goal lead until his team could recover their scoring touch. In the third period defenceman Bryan Brew potted his second of the season with assists going to Cade Enns and De Balinhard.

Just over two minutes later with the Knights now on a powerplay, Nic Bolin foundthe back of the net after Olsen found him with a pass.

Cole Haberlack scored the team’s second shorthanded goal of the game with 6:46 left in the game.

Kanervisto was good when he needed to be, making 18 saves for his first shutout of the season. He now boasts a 2.37 goals against average and a .927 save percentage.

The Knights as a whole improved their record to 8-11-0-0-3 record but still sit two points behind the Princeton Posse for third place in their division.

The team is on the road to 100 Mile for a date with the Wranglers on Saturday at 7 p.m., and judging by their Facebook feed the coaching staff is making the most of the travel time.

Brendan Shykora