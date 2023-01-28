North Okanagan Knights snap 5-game losing skid with win over Osoyoos

Kevin-Thomas Walters had a hat trick and an assist as the North Okanagan Knights ended a five-game losing streak with a win over the Osoyoos Coyotes Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Tanya Seibel photo)

The North Okanagan Knights ended a five-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Osoyoos Coyotes at home at the Nor-Val Centre in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday, Jan. 27.

Knights’ leading scorer, forward Kevin-Thomas Walters, had a hat trick and an assist in the win.

Walters wasted no time getting on the scoresheet, with a goal just 18 seconds into the game, his 20th of the season, assisted by Devin Jameson and Matthew Johnston.

Around the six-minute mark of the first, Ethan McKinley scored his team-leading 28th goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

Midway through the first, Walters restored the Knights’ one-goal lead with a tally assisted by Johnston.

Minutes later, Brodie Pearson extended the Knights’ lead with his sixth goal of the season, assisted by Collin Kozijn and Johnston.

Five minutes into the second period, Carson Devine found the back of the net for his ninth of the season, with helping assists going to Kozijn and Johnston.

Jameson then made it 5-1 Knights, scoring his eighth goal of the season, assisted by Walters and Johnston. It was Johnston’s fourth assist of the night.

A powerplay goal by Coyotes forward Coletyn Boyarski made it 5-2 heading into the third.

Midway through the final frame, Walters got his hat trick goal, assisted by Tag Bryson, bringing the game to its final score of 6-2.

The shot totals were high throughout the game, with the Knights out-shooting Osoyoos 42-39.

With the win, the Knights — who have clinched a playoff spot — have 39 points in 38 games and are 11 points behind the Coyotes for second place in the Bill Ohlhausen division.

The Knights face off against the Kelowna Chiefs tonight (Jan. 28) at 7:15 p.m. at home.

