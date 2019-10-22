The North Okanagan Knights remain one point behind the first-place Kelowna Chiefs in the KIJHL’s Bill Ohlhausen Division following a 2-0 home-ice loss to the Spokane Braves. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan Knights trail Kelowna by single point

Knights sit second in KIJHL Bill Ohlhausen Division after 2-0 loss at home to Spokane

The North Okanagan Knights will try to get back into the win column in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League with a pair of key divisional weekend home games.

The Knights, losers of two straight and three of their last five, entertain the winless Osoyoos Coyotes (0-11-0-1) Friday and the Summerland Steam (6-7-0-1) Saturday. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

North Okanagan kicked off a three-game homestand with a 2-0 loss Friday to the Spokane Braves.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights split with Summerland

Both goals were scored in the third period. Oliver Miley got the game-winner at 2:46 and Derek Humphreys added the insurance at 8:57.

Riley McLean made 33 saves for the shutout while Sean Kanervisto stopped 17 of 19 shots in taking the loss.

North Okanagan sits in second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, one point behind the Kelowna Chiefs (9-1-0-0), who have three games in hand on the Knights.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greater Vernon ringette blasts into tournament mode
Next story
Coldstream high school volleyball squad rolling toward provincials

Just Posted

Historic tourney win for Vernon Christian School volleyball

Royals become first A Division team to win Best of the West senior boys tournament in Kelowna

Vernon boy Mel Arnold’s ‘biggest little supporter’

While other kids were reading Dr. Seuss, Alex Mulder was studying Canada’s prime ministers

Armstrong couple has deep roots in town

The Maws have been married for more than 60 years

Boil water notice lifted for some residents on the west side of Okanagan Lake

Two-hundred and seventy property owners in the Westshoe Estates Subdivision can now safely drink their water again

Writer-in-residence inspires next generation

Yvonne Blomer has been selected as the Kalamalka Press Writer-in-Residence at Caetani Cultural Centre

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

Street-hockey movie filmed in Okanagan to fight homelessness stigma

The hockey game in Kelowna was filmed to bring more attention to the homelessness crisis

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

Man allegedly uses gun to rob Salmon Arm bank

Police investigating video footage, asking for information, tips from public

RCMP seize cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and loaded handgun from Oliver residence

The seizure was a result of a CDSA search warrant, which was executed on Oct. 9

100 lb pumpkin stolen a second time from Oliver business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Most Read