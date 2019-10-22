North Okanagan Knights trail Kelowna by single point

Knights sit second in KIJHL Bill Ohlhausen Division after 2-0 loss at home to Spokane

The North Okanagan Knights will try to get back into the win column in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League with a pair of key divisional weekend home games.

The Knights, losers of two straight and three of their last five, entertain the winless Osoyoos Coyotes (0-11-0-1) Friday and the Summerland Steam (6-7-0-1) Saturday. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

North Okanagan kicked off a three-game homestand with a 2-0 loss Friday to the Spokane Braves.

Both goals were scored in the third period. Oliver Miley got the game-winner at 2:46 and Derek Humphreys added the insurance at 8:57.

Riley McLean made 33 saves for the shutout while Sean Kanervisto stopped 17 of 19 shots in taking the loss.

North Okanagan sits in second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, one point behind the Kelowna Chiefs (9-1-0-0), who have three games in hand on the Knights.

