It’s the oldest lacrosse rivalry in the Okanagan and it gets renewed tonight (Thursday), June 2, as the Vernon Tigers (blue) host the Armstrong Shamrocks in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League play. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. (Morning Star - File photo)

It’s the oldest lacrosse rivalry in the Okanagan and it gets renewed tonight (Thursday), June 2, as the Vernon Tigers (blue) host the Armstrong Shamrocks in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League play. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. (Morning Star - File photo)

North Okanagan lacrosse rivarly renewed as Vernon hosts Armstrong

Tigers host arch-rivals Shamrocks in final Thompson Okanagan Senior League regular-season home game

The Okanagan’s oldest lacrosse rivalry gets renewed twice this month.

The Vernon Tigers host the Armstrong Shamrocks in the Cats’ final Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League regular-season home game tonight, Thursday, June 2. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The rivals will meet again for the final time in the regular season Friday, June 17, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Both teams enter tonight’s contest tied for third place in the five-team league with two points. Vernon is 1-3 on the year, Armstrong 1-2. Both are two points up on the expansion Princeton Rangers for the fourth and final playoff spot.

The Shamrocks won both regular-season meetings in the Tigers’ return to the league in 2019.

Armstrong will host the Rangers Saturday, June 4, in a make-up game from May 8. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Nor-Val.

READ MORE: Woman accused of lighting fires in Monte Lake and Lac Le Jeune released on bail

READ MORE: Trombone sends bear packing at St. John’s Academy on Vancouver Island


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LacrosseLocal SportsVernon

Previous story
Rangers rout Bolts 6-2 in Game 1 of NHL’s Eastern Conference final series
Next story
‘Across the Okanagan’: World’s biggest adventure race comes to Canada for the first time

Just Posted

Ross Wightman has been approved for compensation after falling ill due to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Ross Wightman/Facebook)
Lake Country man one of 1st in Canada to be approved for COVID vaccine injury compensation

Vernon Tigers netminder Stu Ford makes a save in-close on Armstrong’s Kyle Versteeg during the Shamrocks’ 17-4 romp over the home team in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League action Thursday, June 2, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Armstrong Shamrocks tame Vernon Tigers

Jonathan Malo, the North Okanagan’s new medical health officer with Interior Health, takes part in Naloxone training at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby May 30. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Enderby’s overdose crisis calls for “gentler ways”

The City of Vernon encourages residents living along its three major creeks to be diligent with regards to protecting property as the spring freshet is underway. Rain and warm temps which will melt the snow at higher levels are in the weekend forecast. (File photo)
City asks Vernon residents to use caution as spring freshet begins