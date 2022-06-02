North Okanagan lacrosse rivarly renewed as Vernon hosts Armstrong

It’s the oldest lacrosse rivalry in the Okanagan and it gets renewed tonight (Thursday), June 2, as the Vernon Tigers (blue) host the Armstrong Shamrocks in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League play. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. (Morning Star - File photo)

The Okanagan’s oldest lacrosse rivalry gets renewed twice this month.

The Vernon Tigers host the Armstrong Shamrocks in the Cats’ final Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League regular-season home game tonight, Thursday, June 2. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The rivals will meet again for the final time in the regular season Friday, June 17, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Both teams enter tonight’s contest tied for third place in the five-team league with two points. Vernon is 1-3 on the year, Armstrong 1-2. Both are two points up on the expansion Princeton Rangers for the fourth and final playoff spot.

The Shamrocks won both regular-season meetings in the Tigers’ return to the league in 2019.

Armstrong will host the Rangers Saturday, June 4, in a make-up game from May 8. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Nor-Val.

