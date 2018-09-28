North Okanagan weekly golf roundup

Scores from weekly games at North Okanagan golf courses:
VERNON Men’s Night – Sept. 26
Individual Blue /WHITE COMBO tees two-man team best net blue tees
18 HOLE TEAM
Flight one First: 119 John Kuly, Mike Longworth, Steve King, Mark Longworth ($35)
Second: 121 Rick Brandle, Jason Anderson, Graydon Brown, Fred Johnston ($25)
Third: 123 David Murison, Bruce Shepherd, Cody Edwards, Mike Dekker ($15)
Flight two
First: 116 Jaron Chasca, Murray Caton, Bill Smith, Rob Tornberg ($35)
Second: 120R Patrick Warner, Rob McCluskey, Dennis Marcenko, Brian Wadsworth ($25)
Third: 120R Bob Brimingham, Jim Sparrow, Peter Murray, Garry Pruden ($15)
Royal York Men’s Night Sept. 27
Sponsor: Royal York Men’s Club
Flight 0-12 Low Gross: Wayne Wicklund 36
Low Net: Dean Chapple 34
Long Drive: Spencer Hendrickson
KP: Scott McNabb
Flight 13-18
Low Gross: Rob Campbell 42
Low Net: George Koscis 35R
Long Drive: Lune Wong
Flight 19+
Low Gross: Doug Ross 43
Low Net: Glen Phillips 32.5
Long Drive: Ryan Patton
All Players Long Putt #2: Jimmy Shimmer
KP #7: Brad Miller
Deuces: $24 Hennessey, York, Kocsis, Doug Ross
Skins: $48 Lune Wong, Glenn Phillips.
Spall Business Ladies Club
Sept. 26 Sladen Moore
9 holes
Overall Low Net: Beth Houston
Flight A HCP 0-25
Low Gross: Marilyn Vat 41
2nd Low Gross: Karen Christian 43R
1st Low Net: Donna Schultz 34
2nd Low Net: Norma Lemiski 36
Flight B
HCP 26-32
Low Gross: Nancy Davies 49
Low Net: Maureen Vincent 50
1st Low Net: Edie Pielak 35
2nd Low Net: Rae Jensen 36
Flight C
HCP 33-40
Low Gross: Sol Lagera 51
2nd Low Gross: Johan Thornton 52
2nd Low Net: Linda Edwards 35
3rd Low Net: Candis Eikerman 37
Fun Flight: Nancy Ostafew
Least Putts: Sandy Lays
KP #3: Vat
KP #7: Louis
Long Putts: Bonnie Mifflin
Deuces: Cindy Stone
Chip-Ins: Lagera #1, Lays #4, Vat #9.
Spall Ladies Club Sept. 26
Flight A HCP 0-25
Low Gross: Nancy Lamframboise 89
Low Net: Brenda Howard 72
2nd Low Net: Neva Gigliuk 74
3rd Low Net: Nancy Helm 76
Flight B HCP 26-32
Low Gross: Janet Kuhn 94
Low Net: Barb D’Orazio 69
2nd Net: Deb Heale 71
3rd Low Net: Jacqui Jakeman 73
Flight C HCP 33-40
Low Gross: Marj Griffin 101
Low Net: Terry Logan 71
2nd Low Net: Rikkie Wintemute 73
3rd Low Net: Linda MacLeod 73
Fourth Flight 35+
Low Gross: Janice Hansen 108
Low Net: Anne Kelly 73
2nd Low Net: Ariel Thorburn 77
3rd Low Net: Linda MacLeod 73
KPS: Deb Heale, Jamie Crockett, Anne Kelly.
Long Drives: Patty Kidd, Cheryl Wilson, Linda Bridgeman, Janice Hansen.
Deuces: Howard, Laframboise, Sheren Kripps, Linda MacLeod
Royal York Ladies Sept. 25
Flight A
Low Gross: Marci Henderson 47
Low Net: Heather Mason 36.5
Long Drive: Marianne Desjardins
Flight B
Low Gross: Sharon Bain 56
Low Net: Darcy Strynadka 44
Long Drive: Sharon Bain
Flight C Low Gross: Marge Destree 51
Low Net: Kim Schwaerzle 37
Long Drive: Linda Chatham
Flight D Low Gross: Donna Brown 59
Low Net: Dianne Honeybourne 44
Long Drive: Kathy Rooke
Flight for fun: Alena Strzelecki
Long Drive: Strzelecki
KP #7: Desjardins
Deuce, par, birdie pots: Desjardins, Saul Fowler, Kim Schwaerzle
Hidden Hole: Five winners
Least putts: Judy Thrift 13
Longest putt: Marge Crerar
Party in the sand: Mary Lapointe
Closest to Hoop: Desjardins
Vernon Golf Club Senior Men’s Day–Sept. 25
Four-Man teams two best net
First 116: Rod Rieger, Dave Murison, John Guest, Craig Mulvey
Second 125: Dennis MacPherson, Ray Sauer, Bob Forsyth, Wayne Cross
Third 127R: Dave Roberts, Mark Montgomery, George Doncaster, Vernon Doncaster, Garry Messina.
KP (0-17): David Jamieson #14
KP (18+): Gerry Driscoll
Long putt (#18): Blaine Olson
Deuces: Greg Betts, Craig Mulvey, Rod Rieger, Elwyn Befus, Rick Walker, Gerry Driscoll, Garry Messina, Al Cotsworth
