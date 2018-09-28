North Okanagan weekly golf roundup

Men’s and ladies competitions

Scores from weekly games at North Okanagan golf courses:

VERNON Men’s Night – Sept. 26

Individual Blue /WHITE COMBO tees two-man team best net blue tees

18 HOLE TEAM

Flight one First: 119 John Kuly, Mike Longworth, Steve King, Mark Longworth ($35)

Second: 121 Rick Brandle, Jason Anderson, Graydon Brown, Fred Johnston ($25)

Third: 123 David Murison, Bruce Shepherd, Cody Edwards, Mike Dekker ($15)

Flight two

First: 116 Jaron Chasca, Murray Caton, Bill Smith, Rob Tornberg ($35)

Second: 120R Patrick Warner, Rob McCluskey, Dennis Marcenko, Brian Wadsworth ($25)

Third: 120R Bob Brimingham, Jim Sparrow, Peter Murray, Garry Pruden ($15)

Royal York Men’s Night Sept. 27

Sponsor: Royal York Men’s Club

Flight 0-12 Low Gross: Wayne Wicklund 36

Low Net: Dean Chapple 34

Long Drive: Spencer Hendrickson

KP: Scott McNabb

Flight 13-18

Low Gross: Rob Campbell 42

Low Net: George Koscis 35R

Long Drive: Lune Wong

Flight 19+

Low Gross: Doug Ross 43

Low Net: Glen Phillips 32.5

Long Drive: Ryan Patton

All Players Long Putt #2: Jimmy Shimmer

KP #7: Brad Miller

Deuces: $24 Hennessey, York, Kocsis, Doug Ross

Skins: $48 Lune Wong, Glenn Phillips.

Spall Business Ladies Club

Sept. 26 Sladen Moore

9 holes

Overall Low Net: Beth Houston

Flight A HCP 0-25

Low Gross: Marilyn Vat 41

2nd Low Gross: Karen Christian 43R

1st Low Net: Donna Schultz 34

2nd Low Net: Norma Lemiski 36

Flight B

HCP 26-32

Low Gross: Nancy Davies 49

Low Net: Maureen Vincent 50

1st Low Net: Edie Pielak 35

2nd Low Net: Rae Jensen 36

Flight C

HCP 33-40

Low Gross: Sol Lagera 51

2nd Low Gross: Johan Thornton 52

2nd Low Net: Linda Edwards 35

3rd Low Net: Candis Eikerman 37

Fun Flight: Nancy Ostafew

Least Putts: Sandy Lays

KP #3: Vat

KP #7: Louis

Long Putts: Bonnie Mifflin

Deuces: Cindy Stone

Chip-Ins: Lagera #1, Lays #4, Vat #9.

Spall Ladies Club Sept. 26

Flight A HCP 0-25

Low Gross: Nancy Lamframboise 89

Low Net: Brenda Howard 72

2nd Low Net: Neva Gigliuk 74

3rd Low Net: Nancy Helm 76

Flight B HCP 26-32

Low Gross: Janet Kuhn 94

Low Net: Barb D’Orazio 69

2nd Net: Deb Heale 71

3rd Low Net: Jacqui Jakeman 73

Flight C HCP 33-40

Low Gross: Marj Griffin 101

Low Net: Terry Logan 71

2nd Low Net: Rikkie Wintemute 73

3rd Low Net: Linda MacLeod 73

Fourth Flight 35+

Low Gross: Janice Hansen 108

Low Net: Anne Kelly 73

2nd Low Net: Ariel Thorburn 77

3rd Low Net: Linda MacLeod 73

KPS: Deb Heale, Jamie Crockett, Anne Kelly.

Long Drives: Patty Kidd, Cheryl Wilson, Linda Bridgeman, Janice Hansen.

Deuces: Howard, Laframboise, Sheren Kripps, Linda MacLeod

Royal York Ladies Sept. 25

Flight A

Low Gross: Marci Henderson 47

Low Net: Heather Mason 36.5

Long Drive: Marianne Desjardins

Flight B

Low Gross: Sharon Bain 56

Low Net: Darcy Strynadka 44

Long Drive: Sharon Bain

Flight C Low Gross: Marge Destree 51

Low Net: Kim Schwaerzle 37

Long Drive: Linda Chatham

Flight D Low Gross: Donna Brown 59

Low Net: Dianne Honeybourne 44

Long Drive: Kathy Rooke

Flight for fun: Alena Strzelecki

Long Drive: Strzelecki

KP #7: Desjardins

Deuce, par, birdie pots: Desjardins, Saul Fowler, Kim Schwaerzle

Hidden Hole: Five winners

Least putts: Judy Thrift 13

Longest putt: Marge Crerar

Party in the sand: Mary Lapointe

Closest to Hoop: Desjardins

Vernon Golf Club Senior Men’s Day–Sept. 25

Four-Man teams two best net

First 116: Rod Rieger, Dave Murison, John Guest, Craig Mulvey

Second 125: Dennis MacPherson, Ray Sauer, Bob Forsyth, Wayne Cross

Third 127R: Dave Roberts, Mark Montgomery, George Doncaster, Vernon Doncaster, Garry Messina.

KP (0-17): David Jamieson #14

KP (18+): Gerry Driscoll

Long putt (#18): Blaine Olson

Deuces: Greg Betts, Craig Mulvey, Rod Rieger, Elwyn Befus, Rick Walker, Gerry Driscoll, Garry Messina, Al Cotsworth

Fourth Flight 35+

Low Gross: Jacqueline Sullivan 103

Low Net: Anne Kelly 72

2nd Low Net: Celine Lockert 72

3rd Low Net: Keiko Nomura 78

KPs: Gigliuk #3, Kat Cornish #12, Lockert #17

Long Drives: Marie Bernard, Deb Heale, Rundell, Lockert

Deuces: Laurie Arthur #7

Previous story
Olympian in curling lead

Just Posted

Vernon council approves urban bees

Bylaw to be tweaked to allow beekeeping in a number of Vernon zones

BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery

Spallumcheen candidates tackle tough questions

All-candidates forum for Township of Spallumcheen draws 75 people to Armstrong’s Centennial Hall

Armstrong residents hope for golf carts on roadways

Delegations makes presentation proposing neighbourhood golf cart zone near Royal York Golf Course

Everything you need to know about Vernon’s Cultural Centre Referendum

On Oct. 20, Greater Vernon voters will be asked to decide whether they support borrowing up to $25 million for the purpose of constructing a new cultural centre in downtown Vernon.

Your weekend weather

Rain on the way for the weekend in the Okanagan Shuswap

Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

First Armstrong carriage houses to be built

Three years after passing bylaw, Armstrong council approves first two carriage house applications

CN Police Service reminds public that trespassing on railway tracks is dangerous and illegal.

It is an offense to trespass on railway property and can result in a fine of $115.

Olympian in curling lead

$41,000 Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford

Most Read