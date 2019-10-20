North Okanagan zone U14 ringette falls to South

Missing a few players due to volleyball, the Thompson Okanagan Ringette League’s U14 North Zone squad worked hard but dropped an 11-6 decision.

Ebony Patrick was very strong in net and held the South off until the 7:38 mark of the first period when they got the first goal past her. South led 5-2after the first period, the North crew fought back to take a 6-5 lead for a short time before the South took over and wrapped up the score at 11-6.

Scoring for the North were Ava Hawrys with four goals and Rory Lang and Keira Braddick each with singles. Assists were supplied by Lucia Manton and Kate Holmes.

