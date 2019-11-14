North Okanagan’s Haberlack’s star shines

Defenceman named on the KIJHL’s stars of the week for three-point night against Kelowna Chiefs

North Okanagan Knights defenceman Cole Haberlack is the Hot in the KI third star of the week after helping the Knights knock off the league’s top team, the Kelowna Chiefs, with a goal and two helpers. (KIJHL photo)

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has recognized North Okanagan defenceman Cole Haberlack for his play in helping the Knights knock off the league’s top team.

Haberlack was named the league’s third Hot in the KI Star after he scored once and added two assists, including one on the game-winner, as the Knights knocked off the Kelowna Chiefs 5-4 Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Haberlack’s goal on the power-play gave the Knights a 4-3 lead with three minutes remaining. He also assisted on Kevin-Thomas Walter’s eventual winner, a short-handed empty-net goal with 1:03 remaining.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs drop second KIJHL game

“Playing against Kelowna was pretty intimidating at first with their solid records in the last two years of playing against them, but I felt as if a solid game on our part could do it,” said Haberlack. “It definitely felt really, really good to contribute to helping our team win. Every goal we scored was super exciting. All I could think was, ‘Wow, we can win this.’”

In 18 games, Haberlack has six goals and 13 points.

Osoyoos Coyotes goalie Curt Doyle was named the first star, helping the team to its first win of the season, a 3-1 decision in Doyle’s hometown of Kamloops over the Storm. Osoyoos also tied the 100 Mile House Wranglers 2-2. Doyle stopped 74 of 77 shots in the two games.

Brock Palmer of the Kimberley Dynamiters, the league’s leading scorer with 43 points in 17 games, was the second star after scoring a hat trick, including the game-winner, in a 7-6 win over the Castlegar Rebels.

The Knights, who haven’t played since the win over Kelowna, hit the road for three weekend games. North Okanagan visits Golden Friday, Inveremere Saturday for a date with the Columbia Valley Rockies and wind up the swing with a stop Sunday in Creston to play the Thunder Cats.

North Okanagan has announced its fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss game, supported by Kindale, will take place Friday, Dec. 6, vs the Coyotes at Nor-Val.

Bring a teddy bear for $2 off the general admission price,

The North Okanagan Knights will be hosting their 4th annual Teddy Bear Toss” supported by Armstrong Kindale Club

Bring a Teddy Bear for $2 off your general admission. When the Knights score their first goal, let the bears fly onto the ice.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.