North Okanagan Knights defenceman Cole Haberlack is the Hot in the KI third star of the week after helping the Knights knock off the league’s top team, the Kelowna Chiefs, with a goal and two helpers. (KIJHL photo)

North Okanagan’s Haberlack’s star shines

Defenceman named on the KIJHL’s stars of the week for three-point night against Kelowna Chiefs

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has recognized North Okanagan defenceman Cole Haberlack for his play in helping the Knights knock off the league’s top team.

Haberlack was named the league’s third Hot in the KI Star after he scored once and added two assists, including one on the game-winner, as the Knights knocked off the Kelowna Chiefs 5-4 Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Haberlack’s goal on the power-play gave the Knights a 4-3 lead with three minutes remaining. He also assisted on Kevin-Thomas Walter’s eventual winner, a short-handed empty-net goal with 1:03 remaining.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs drop second KIJHL game

“Playing against Kelowna was pretty intimidating at first with their solid records in the last two years of playing against them, but I felt as if a solid game on our part could do it,” said Haberlack. “It definitely felt really, really good to contribute to helping our team win. Every goal we scored was super exciting. All I could think was, ‘Wow, we can win this.’”

In 18 games, Haberlack has six goals and 13 points.

Osoyoos Coyotes goalie Curt Doyle was named the first star, helping the team to its first win of the season, a 3-1 decision in Doyle’s hometown of Kamloops over the Storm. Osoyoos also tied the 100 Mile House Wranglers 2-2. Doyle stopped 74 of 77 shots in the two games.

Brock Palmer of the Kimberley Dynamiters, the league’s leading scorer with 43 points in 17 games, was the second star after scoring a hat trick, including the game-winner, in a 7-6 win over the Castlegar Rebels.

The Knights, who haven’t played since the win over Kelowna, hit the road for three weekend games. North Okanagan visits Golden Friday, Inveremere Saturday for a date with the Columbia Valley Rockies and wind up the swing with a stop Sunday in Creston to play the Thunder Cats.

North Okanagan has announced its fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss game, supported by Kindale, will take place Friday, Dec. 6, vs the Coyotes at Nor-Val.

Bring a teddy bear for $2 off the general admission price,

The North Okanagan Knights will be hosting their 4th annual Teddy Bear Toss” supported by Armstrong Kindale Club

Bring a Teddy Bear for $2 off your general admission. When the Knights score their first goal, let the bears fly onto the ice.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Windsor Dukes dominate Vernon Panthers
Next story
Salmon Arm Golf Club sold to consolidator GolfNorth Properties

Just Posted

Handwritten notes from ‘Sean’ not a scam or illegal

Notes appearing in mailboxes across Vernon and Shuswap a marketing ploy

Vernon-based Tolko shuts BC divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

SilverStar to open Nordic trails this weekend

25 km of groomed trails are ready to explore by cross-country skiers

Rolling memorial for Armstrong man

Friends to host special tribute for Jesse Haller Saturday

Vernon mom cherishes life-saving alert dog

Carrie Lemay, single mom and a diabetic, welcomed Freckles, an alert guide dog, into her life

Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Spin4Kids Saturday at GoodLife Fitness

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Salmon Arm businesses tipped off to Black Press advantage

Black Press Media hosts day of presentations to local business representatives

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference draws fire over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Disciplinary hearing date set for South Okanagan pharmacy

Hearing will take place on Dec. 4 in Vancouver

Salmon Arm Golf Club sold to consolidator GolfNorth Properties

Decision to sell unanimously approved by club’s board of directors

Most Read