Ogopogos shade Soccer United

To jumpstart Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League season

The new look Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos opened the Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League season with a 2-1 win over Soccer United Monday night at Kelowna City Park.

Turn-Key, playing without several key starters while also trying to fit in four newbies, found it hard to get into any rhythm in the first half.

Miscommunication on both ends of the pitch led to fabulous opportunities back and forth, but the first half ended scoreless.

Just when it looked like Turn-Key was settling down in the second half, Soccer United converted when Craig Rasmussen’s sweet cross from the far right flank was nodded in by Andrew Hughes in the six-yard box, at 55 minutes.

Being quick learners, Vernon’s Turn-Key, inspired by Sleeman’s Man of The Match Ian Butler, regrouped and started their best spell of the game by buring two headers of their own.

Newcomer John Orton, a Camel legend, showed his killer instinct when he headed in a Jeff Nice cross in the 65th minute. Shortly after, Jason Beck broke through on the left side and his inch-perfect cross was met by an uncontested Volker Otto, who netted a powerful header.

From that point, Turn-Key controlled the play and cruised to victory. Rookie Graeme McGee played a faultless game for the Pogos, while ageless Mike Adams made several key interceptions at the back line.

Meanwhile, Bosman Accounting of Vernon opened the season by falling 5-0 to the Mission Cleaners at MacDonald Park.

Bosman has a lot of new additions and it was obvious they didn’t have many playing minutes together. The accountants strung together some good combinations, but they weren’t as fluent as the young and always strong Mission crew. It was 4-0 at the half.

Keeper Yogi Kongsdorf recorded a few brilliant saves, but the Boston Pizza Man of the Match for Bosman was right back Alex Yakovlev with multiple great tackles and some solid passing.

Kelly Sherman bagged a deuce as Brown Benefits bounced Brandt’s Creek Pub 5-1 at Parkinson #9 Field.

Brad Grainge, Don Brown and Tony Gonzales added singles.

