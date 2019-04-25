Okanagan College bring hot bats to beat Dinos

The Coyotes now top the league

After a midweek double header last week that saw the Coyotes split with the TRU Wolfpack, OC took to the road and headed to Calgary to play the University of Calgary Dinos for a four game set starting on Friday and ending on Saturday.

The OC bats came alive over the four games as they outscored the Dinos 54 to 19 and banged out 69 hits.

While the OC defense had some lapses and the pitching staff would not pitch to their capabilities, the offense just would not be stopped.

In game one on Friday, sophomore starting pitcher Chris Wyslobocki went all seven innings allowing no runs, five hits, four walks and striking out eight batters. All but one OC batter who came to the plate recorded a hit, led by senior Jake Fischer and junior Noah Wood-Jolivet who were both three for five with two RBI. Seven other Coyotes each had two hits to add to the 21 in the game. OC won game one by a 13-0 score.

On Saturday, the Coyotes again scored in the double digits – 16 times on 19 hits. OC won game two 16-7.

In game three, OC continued to dominate at the plate, scoring 11 runs on 15 hits. OC won the game 11-4.

On Sunday, the final game of the series was played and it was back and forth early on, until OC took the lead in the eighth inning. OC won the game 14-8 lead.

The Coyotes now have a record of 17-5, which all but guarantees them first or second going into the championships. OC has a buy weekend to let their batteries recharge before their final six games. OC will play host to TRU on Wednesday May 1 at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., which will also be their Senior Night where they celebrate their graduating senior players between games. Then they will travel to Lethbridge to take on the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs on May 3 and 4.

