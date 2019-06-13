Okanagan FC celebrate the game-winning goal at their home-opener win over Penticton on June 9. (One10 Photography)

Okanagan FC defend home turf with last minute goal

In Game 2 versus their rival Penticton, OKFC wins 2-1

To the roars of almost 600 fans, Okanagan FC scored the game-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining in their home opener.

Kelowna’s Apple Bowl was buzzing with anticipation as the home team edged out their Okanagan rivals, the Penticton Pinnacles, 2-1 in the first home game of the season and their second win of the season this past Sunday.

OKFC’s Randy Hubber was once again the hero for the hometown team, as he netted both goals and secured a much-needed three points for OKFC.

Hubber has scored four goals in the last two games and has 80 per cent of the team’s goals this season in five games.

“Hubber has an instinct for where the goal is and the team’s chemistry has been good, they’re better at knowing where (Hubber) is and where he needs the ball,” head coach Andrew Stevenson said on the forward’s play.

“We know he can score goals and he has to take those chances when he gets them. He’s really seen the benefit of the (team’s) chemistry.”

READ MORE: With schedule release, UBC Okanagan volleyball teams get peek at 2019 challenges

READ MORE: Okanagan FC grab first ever win in Pacific Coast Soccer League

Okanagan FC now moves into fourth place in the Pacific Coast Soccer League.

After starting off with three straight losses, the team has rallied for two straight wins. Stevenson credits conditioning training from the team’s trainer and always having confidence the team was better than their 0-3 record suggested.

“I was never too concerned, we were always competitive and playing hard, and I knew it was only a matter of time before our hard work turned into wins,” he said.

And with a win in the team’s first-ever home game, the team felt the love from Kelowna fans.

“It gave the team a big boost. We went into with an attitude that is our home field, our home turf and no teams going to get anything easy and the team loved the atmosphere.”

READ MORE: Okanagan FC ready to reestablish soccer culture in Kelowna

OKFC looks for their third straight win as the season continues Saturday with a 4 p.m. game at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl.

