Marco Kacic secured his spot at the top of the standings with his seventh win in ten races. (Ascend Sportmanagement)

Okanagan teen takes title in U.S. racing circuit

The 16-year-old has won seven of the F4 Formula Pro USA Circuit’s ten races so far

West Kelowna teenager Marco Kacic has secured his position at the top of F4 Formula Pro USA circuit by winning 7 of the past ten races.

The 16-year-old Kacic’s stellar finishes have put him out of reach of the competition with just two races remaining in the circuit.

READ MORE: White Team claims W in 5th annual Lake Country Tennis Club tourney

READ MORE: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

“I have been so blessed by so many people and companies that helped me accomplish this goal,” said Kacic.

“I could not have won the championship without God, my team, and all my supporters.”

Kacic began his career on the F4 circuit earlier this year, winning his first-ever F4 race in February at just 15-years old.

At such a young age, Kacic’s success has even resulted in a documentary funded by production funding site Storyhive.

Here’s a short video of an incredible last-lap overtake for the win in one of Kacic’s last races:

