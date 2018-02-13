OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada hits double digits medals

Women’s ice hockey, mixed doubles curling, luge and speed skating were all wins for Canada

Team Canada picked up three medals on day four of the PyeongChang Olympic Games and scored another win in women’s ice hockey.

While you were sleeping:

Canadian athletes did their country proud on Monday as they hit 10 medals overall after only four days of competition.

The women’s ice hockey team beat Finland 4-1 in round robin play late last night. Vancouver’s Meghan Agosta scored the first goal and Marie-Philip Poulin, Melodie Daoust and Jillian Saulnier picked up the next three for a resounding win. The team takes on the U.S. at 1.10 a.m. PST on Feb. 15.

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won curling gold in the mixed doubles event, beating Switzerland 10-3 early Tuesday morning.

“It’s surreal, to be honest. I don’t think even the first one has sunk in and I don’t think it ever will,” said Lawes.

“But it’s just a dream come true to represent our country on the world’s biggest stage, and to be able to bring this home for Canada is so special.”

Alex Gough brought home Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in luge with a bronze in the women’s singles event.

“It’s a culmination of all that hard work. It’s everything paying off. It’s four years of keeping going and committing to another Games and getting a reward at the end of it.”

Kim Boutin took home the bronze in women’s short track 500m speed skating.

“A lot of work has gone behind this and I’m really proud to win this medal. It’s a lot of emotion right now,” Boutin said.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:05 p.m.: Curling – Men’s roundrobin

Canadian curlers take on Italy as they work their way towards the podium.

5:30 p.m.: Snowboard – Men’s halfpipe

Whistler’s Derek Livingston will be fighting for gold in the men’s halfpipe.

3 a.m. (Wednesday): Biathlon – Women’s individual 15km

Prince George-born Sarah Beaudry will compete in the women’s biathlon.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Sure, there are medals to be won but you’ve got to keep the Olympic House clean too! Luckily, a certain athlete as up to the task:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth to retire

Just Posted

Abandoned house ablaze

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning

Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

RCMP seek missing patient

Chad Bannick was last seen Saturday at noon at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Crews called out to ice rescue on Kal Lake

Skaters safe but Vernon and area residents urged not to go out on the thin ice

Owner refutes recycling complaint

Environment Canada looks into alleged violation, makes no public comment.

Your Feb. 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

Former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

Family fun at Toonie and a Tin Community Skate

Slipping and sliding

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada hits double digits medals

Women’s ice hockey, mixed doubles curling, luge and speed skating were all wins for Canada

Professional Bull Riders tour to invade Kelowna

PBR Canada’s Elite Monster Energy Tour invades the Okanagan July 7

‘Canada does not treat us right’ says Trump

Trump says ‘Canada does not treat us right’ as he threatens new global tax

Trudeau says anti-black racism exists in Canada

PM says time to recognize anti-black racism exists, work to ensure equality

Most Read

  • OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada hits double digits medals

    Women’s ice hockey, mixed doubles curling, luge and speed skating were all wins for Canada

  • Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth to retire

    Howard announced his retirement after 36 years of calling Blue Jays games