Alex Beaulieu-Marchand. (COC)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Team Canada added another bronze medal on Day 9 in PyeongChang, leaving Canada in third place behind Norway and Germany.

While you were sleeping:

Quebec’s Alex Beaulieu-Marchand’s bronze is Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in men’s ski slopestyle and Campbell River’s Teal Harle finished fifth in the event.

Canada’s women’s curling team fought their way up to a 10-8 win over Switzerland early Sunday morning. The win came after three losses in a row in earlier events that had lead fans to doubt whether the foursome could make it to the podium.

Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will take on Team Japan Sunday at 4:05 p.m. PT.

The men’s hockey team beat out South Korea to move onto the semifinals.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:05 p.m.: Curling – Women’s

Team Canada take on Japan after beating Switzerland 10-8.

4:30 p.m.: Snowboarding– Women’s big air

Laurie Blouin, Spencer O’Brien and Brooke Voigt compete in the qualifying round.

5:00 p.m. : Freestyle skiing – Women’s halfpipe

Rosalind Groenewoud and Cassie Sharpe compete in qualifications.

7:23 p.m.: Figure skating – Mixed ice dance, short dance

Gilles and Poirier kick things off at 7:23 p.m., followed by Weaver and Poje at 7:29 p.m. and capped off with perennial favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at 8:11 p.m.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle
Next story
Vees lose to Rivermen

Just Posted

DRAWL searches for Okanagan Valley accent

UBC study wants to hear from Okanagan residents

RCMP seeking missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka, 19, was last seen leaving a party on Burfield Drive Friday night

Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication

Update: Heavy snow disrupts flights at Kelowna International

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

New BCFGA president well prepared for new task

Oliver orchardist Pinder Dhaliwal has been BCFGA vice-president for five years

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Southern Interior receives as much as 30cm of snow

Environment Canada report shows deep snow in the wake of storm

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Vees lose to Rivermen

First period proves costly in 5-3 loss to Rivermen.

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdoses after being prescribed opioids

B.C. VIEWS: Subsidy supercluster settles in B.C.

Ottawa, Victoria add to their overlapping ‘innovation’ budgets

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run

Most Read