Orton’s five-pack boosts Ogopogos in Okanagan men’s soccer

Johnny Orton’s 22 goals carried Vernon Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos to the CapriCMW Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League regular-season banner.

The towering striker, who was the clear Golden Boot winner, was at it again Saturday, scoring five times as the Pogos punished Kelowna Brown Benefits 6-1 in the championship final under sunny skies at Mission Sportsfield #14.

Orton started things off quickly in the first half, and minutes later was awarded a penalty kick from a hand infraction in the box, making no mistake with a driller past the helpless keeper Gord Regan.

Mark Wasylyk tapped an easy one in from a scramble near the goal line minutes before the half.

Orton finished his hat trick early in the second half and then produced the nicest goal of the day on a brilliant speedy run up the field by Jeff Nice, who put it nicely back into the 18 to Orton for the tap in.

“The entire Turn-Key team played extremely well when it came to the task,” said Pogos’ manager Kerry Zubot. “New Zealander Damian Adams played amazing with consistent headers up the field and dynamic defending.

“Duane Dennis deserves special mention as well, with his gritty talented play, just missing himself on a few glorious opportunities. Keeper Mike Moorlag made some excellent saves when needed to keep the goals against to a minimal.

Moorlag was only beat by a quick Kelly Sherman free kick just outside the 18.

Turn-Key won the regular season at 14-0-2 with Browns second at 12-0-4. Nice pulled the triple crown after previously winning the North Okanagan League title with North Enderby Timber and the Kelowna 35+ crown with a Kelowna side.

Meanwhile, Mission Cleaners shaded Mind Smart United 4-3 in the all-Kelowna consolation final at Mission #14.

The Cleaners started the game at a fast aggressive pace and took the game to Mind Smart United. The early pressure resulted in three goals for Mission Cleaners until they started to slow down late in the first half.

Mind Smart applied strong pressure but did not take advantage and Mission Cleaners kept their 3-0 advantage going into the half. A more determined Mind Smart began the second half by utilizing a deep bench to push a high pace. Mission Cleaners with no subs began to tire and slow.

Mission Cleaners kept defensive and relied on counter attacks. Although hitting a few posts, managed only one more goal. Mind Smart, sensing blood in the water, increased the offence pressure.

Graeme Jenkins, with a deuce, Dave Bertetic and Rob Teves handled the Cleaners’ offence, while Doug Nichols (2) and Grant Heindl answered for Mind Smart.

Bosman Accounting of Vernon clipped Real JVL 3-2 in extra time to take the C Division final.

Kerry Correia, Dan Rogers and Cal Johnson supplied goals for Bosman.

The men’s 55+ final saw Ledcor Kickers shut down Brown Benefits 4-0 in the all-Kelowna final at Mission #14.

Steve Frost rang up two goals, while Matt Cherrille and Vinny Delgado produced singles in front of Jay Christiansen.

The B final in the Mission had Rogers connected twice on headers as Vernon Kal Tire stopped the Silver Stars in a Vernon derby match.

Rogers nodded in a Rob Hulstein corner just two minutes in with Ian Murphy making it 2-0 soon after. Rogers pushed it to 3-0 at 55 minutes with Mark Wasylyk replying a minute later, beating Pete Richter on a breakaway.

Nigel Clack converted a penalty kick after a hand-ball call on the Tiremen, who responded at 75 minutes when Hulstein riverdanced around three defenders and fed Chris Odermatt. Rob Parkin headed in a Jim Sparrow corner for Kal Tire’s final tally at 81 minutes.

Central fullback Ken Kranenborg and striker Tom Ouchi shared the Burger King Man of the Match for Kal Tire.

