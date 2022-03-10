Over 200 skiers to compete near Penticton for Okanagan-wide event Sunday

Competitors of all ages will take part in a cross country ski event at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre

Nickel Plate Nordic Centre will be home to over 200 Okanagan-based skiers on Sunday (March 13) for the Teck Cup (Logan Lockhart, Western News).

Winter isn’t over just yet and the scene of over 200 skiers competing at the Nickel Plate Nordic Centre this Sunday will prove it.

The South Okanagan hill will be home to hundreds of competitive skiers on Sunday (March 14) for the second edition of this year’s Teck Okanagan Cup, an annual tournament sanctioned by Cross Country BC.

Located 45 minutes southwest of Penticton and six kilometres past Apex Village, the Nordic Centre will welcome athletes of all ages for a free skate-style cross country event starting at 11 a.m.

Skiers aged seven and up are expected to attend the Okanagan-based tournament.

The hill’s impressive elevation of 1,800 metres has remained a selling point for sanctioned ski tournaments in the province and it even grabbed the attention of Canada’s Para Nordic Team, who trained at the centre ahead of its appearance at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.

Race secretary Ryan Hayden told the Western News that it is still unknown how many skiers from across the region will touch down at Nickel Plate for the event as people continue to register. But as of March 10, the number has surpassed 200.

Hayden will have the honour of awarding medals and ribbons to the day’s top skiers.

“Many racers and volunteers from the club will be on hand to compete and ensure a successful event for all participants,” he added.

As opposed to taking part in the cross country event categorized as “classic,” competitors on Sunday are set to participate in a free skate tournament.

Skiers who finish in a top-three position within their respective age group will be awarded.

Entries for the event were accepted until March 8.

For more information on all of the upcoming festivities at the centre, people are asked to visit the competition’s information page.

