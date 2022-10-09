Panthers claim Battle of Vernon, first round

The Vernon Panthers race on to the field at Greater Vernon Athletic Park for their Interior AA Senior Varsity High School Football Conference exhibition showdown with their crosstown rivals, the Fulton Maroons, Friday, Oct. 7. Fulton Maroons tacklers Brett O’Dwyer (66) and Rylan Nadurak (16) stare down Vernon runner Joe Murphy during the Panthers’ 35-7 Interior AA Senior Varsity High School Football Conference exhibition win Friday, Oct. 7, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. Vernon Panthers defender Liam Greenan (12) gets set to help an unidentified teammate bring down Fulton Maroons runner Jentezen Peterson during VSS’ 35-7 Interior AA Senior Varsity High School Football Conference xhibition win Friday, Oct. 7, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo) Vernon Panthers quarterback Braden Khunkhun (4) is chased out of the pocket by Fulton teammates Rylan Nadurak (16) and Sam Levesque during VSS’ 35-7 Interior AA Senior Varsity High School Football Conference exhibition win over the Maroons Friday, Oct. 7, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo) Pleasant Valley Secondary Hawks runner Malachi Strykowski (38) is stopped by Fulton’s Reid Williamson (13) with Colin Mackay (50) in support in Interior AA Junior Varsity High School Football Conference play Thursday, Oct. 6, at Grahame Park. (Jenna Fochler Photo) Fulton Maroons receiver Caleb Buffie (7) hauls in a pass in front of Pleasant Valley Secondary Hawks defender Jon Odwory during Interior AA Junior Varsity Conference High School Football play Thursday, Oct. 6, at Grahame Park. (Jenna Fochler Photo)

Round 1 in the Battle of Vernon goes to the gang on the hill.

The Vernon Panthers got on top early, scoring 35 unanswered first-half points and cruising to a 35-7 Interior AA Senior Varsity High School Football Conference exhibition win over their crosstown rivals, the Fulton Maroons, Friday, Oct. 7, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

On what was termed White Out Night, with Panther fans decked out in white shirts, and the team wearing all-whites, the Cats got on the board quickly scoring three majors on their first seven offensive plays.

Braden Khunkhun hit Mitchell Bond on a 56-yard bomb on the game’s opening play and Joe Murphy finished off the drive on the ensuing run play to make it 7-0. Murphy would score his second of three majors on their next offensive play following a 42-yard run to the end zone.

Scotty Hoffman was on the receiving end of a 20-yard touchdown pass from Khunkhun to cap their third major of the quarter. The Panthers would add two more in the second stanza with Mitchell Bond (four catches for 99 yards) on the receiving end of an 18-yard TD receptions, while Murphy tallied his third of the night with a 38-yard run to give the home team a 35-0 lead heading into the break.

Murphy cracked the 100-yard barrier, finishing with 108 yards on five carries.

“I thought we came out of the gates strong and played faster than we’ve played in previous games,” said Panthers head coach Sean Smith. “This was the first game we’ve been able to execute our game plan on both sides of the ball for four quarters which was encouraging.”

Khunkhun finished 5-11 through the air for 152 yards and the three majors. Backup Elijah Warner was 2-2 for 26 yards.

Defensively, the Panthers were able to hold Fulton’s ground game in check, and despite giving up a touchdown in the second half, were able to limit them offensively.

“Fulton’s got a great running back that is tough, runs hard and is able to make guys miss with his power and cuts,” said Smith. “I thought our defence did a great job limiting him, despite his ability to be a game-changer.”

Terry Johnson led all Vernon tacklers with 5.5 and a sack, and nose tackle Jace Collard added 4.5 tackles and sack of his own.

“I was happy that we were able to get some of our reserves into the game and the level of play didn’t drop off,” said Smith. “We don’t have a lot of senior depth, so seeing some of our juniors come in and contribute was encouraging.”

Round 2 of the Battle of Vernon will take place on Friday, Oct. 21, a regular-season contest at 7 p.m., with the Maroons the home team at GVAP.

“I fully expect Fulton will make some adjustments and will give us all we can handle in two-weeks time in the rematch,” said Smith. “We will have two weeks to prepare, but will have to practice well since we have a bye next weekend. One area we need to clean up on is penalties. We had six penalties for 65 yards which is not acceptable.”

The Maroons will begin their regular season in Salmon Arm Friday, Oct. 14, against the Golds.

• In Junior Varsity action, the VSS Panthers rolled to a 49-0 romp over the Salmon Arm Golds at GVAP while at Grahame Park, the Fulton Maroons took care of the visiting Pleasant Valley Saints of Armstrong 42-13.

VSS will play PVSS and the Maroons take on Salmon Arm. Both games are in Salmon Arm Thursday, Oct. 13.

READ MORE: Bethel-Thompson’s late TD pass lifts Toronto Argos to 23-20 win over B.C. Lions

READ MORE: Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High school sportsLocal SportsVernon