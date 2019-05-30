Patitucci pitches Pirates to pair of Vernon beer league baseball wins

Sleemans Pirates right-hander Mike Patitucci (left) outlasted Derek Dallorto (right) and three other Pabst Blue Ribbons hurlers in a 2-1 Okanagan Spring Baseball League pitchers’ duel at Marshall Field. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Rain was a great equalizer in the past weekend of the Okanagan Spring Baseball League, as wild weather and rain delays produced three one-run ball games, and a memorable weekend of action.

The Okanagan Spring Brewers took a 4-3 lead into the fifth inning against the Pabst Blue Ribbons Friday, but couldn’t outrun Mother Nature as the game was suspended. Tyler Pentland hit a two-run triple and scored for the Brewers, while Al Rutherford recovered from a shaky first inning on the mound to lock things down until the game was called. The game will be completed on June 14.

The Brewers weathered a storm on two fronts Saturday, dodging a rain delay and an early onslaught from the Sleeman Pirates in a thrilling come-from-behind 7-6 victory. Eric Marceau made his pitching debut for the Brewers, but the Pirates took a 5-0 lead on the strength of Doug Weaving stealing two bases and scoring twice.

Out of the delay, the Brewers brought a deluge of their own, scoring seven runs in the fifth with Tom Belanger and Stu Cleland both crossing the plate. The Pirates cut the lead to one in the seventh and had the tying run on first before Weaving lined into a tough luck game-ending double play.

The sun broke through and smiled on pitching Sunday, as the Pirates edged out the Blue Ribbons 2-1 in one of the best defensive games of the year.

The Pirates’ Mike Patitucci pitched another complete game for the win, while Geoff Cleaveley, Ashton Kodiak, Ryan Boe, and Derek Dallorto split mound duty for the Blue Ribbons. Tyler Welfing and Dan Braddick scored for the Pirates, while Kelly Zoethout snuck across for the Ribbons on an extremely close play at the plate. Nick Jacob made a tough running grab on a line drive to shortstop in the 7th, and the Pirates were able to hang on.

The Pirates rode a hot pitching performance from Patitucci into the May long weekend, eking out a 4-2 victory over the Brewers in a classic pitching duel.

Patitucci continued his season-long dominance from the mound, throwing yet another complete game for the victory while sitting down 10 Brewers by way of strikeout. Kris Owens smacked a single to drive in the late go-ahead run, while Grant Shishido provided breathing room with an insurance RBI of his own.

Marceau came through in the clutch for the Brewers, driving in their only two runs on the day with a two-out base hit. Pentland threw three strong innings in defeat, keeping a tight lid on the Pirates while adding a hit of his own.

The OSBL is a league for all ages and skill levels. The only requirement is a love of baseball! Anyone interested in joining should contact vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

