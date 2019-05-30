Sleemans Pirates right-hander Mike Patitucci (left) outlasted Derek Dallorto (right) and three other Pabst Blue Ribbons hurlers in a 2-1 Okanagan Spring Baseball League pitchers’ duel at Marshall Field. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Patitucci pitches Pirates to pair of Vernon beer league baseball wins

Right-hander throws two complete games for Sleeman Pirates in Okanagan Spring League

Rain was a great equalizer in the past weekend of the Okanagan Spring Baseball League, as wild weather and rain delays produced three one-run ball games, and a memorable weekend of action.

The Okanagan Spring Brewers took a 4-3 lead into the fifth inning against the Pabst Blue Ribbons Friday, but couldn’t outrun Mother Nature as the game was suspended. Tyler Pentland hit a two-run triple and scored for the Brewers, while Al Rutherford recovered from a shaky first inning on the mound to lock things down until the game was called. The game will be completed on June 14.

The Brewers weathered a storm on two fronts Saturday, dodging a rain delay and an early onslaught from the Sleeman Pirates in a thrilling come-from-behind 7-6 victory. Eric Marceau made his pitching debut for the Brewers, but the Pirates took a 5-0 lead on the strength of Doug Weaving stealing two bases and scoring twice.

Out of the delay, the Brewers brought a deluge of their own, scoring seven runs in the fifth with Tom Belanger and Stu Cleland both crossing the plate. The Pirates cut the lead to one in the seventh and had the tying run on first before Weaving lined into a tough luck game-ending double play.

The sun broke through and smiled on pitching Sunday, as the Pirates edged out the Blue Ribbons 2-1 in one of the best defensive games of the year.

The Pirates’ Mike Patitucci pitched another complete game for the win, while Geoff Cleaveley, Ashton Kodiak, Ryan Boe, and Derek Dallorto split mound duty for the Blue Ribbons. Tyler Welfing and Dan Braddick scored for the Pirates, while Kelly Zoethout snuck across for the Ribbons on an extremely close play at the plate. Nick Jacob made a tough running grab on a line drive to shortstop in the 7th, and the Pirates were able to hang on.

The Pirates rode a hot pitching performance from Patitucci into the May long weekend, eking out a 4-2 victory over the Brewers in a classic pitching duel.

Patitucci continued his season-long dominance from the mound, throwing yet another complete game for the victory while sitting down 10 Brewers by way of strikeout. Kris Owens smacked a single to drive in the late go-ahead run, while Grant Shishido provided breathing room with an insurance RBI of his own.

Marceau came through in the clutch for the Brewers, driving in their only two runs on the day with a two-out base hit. Pentland threw three strong innings in defeat, keeping a tight lid on the Pirates while adding a hit of his own.

The OSBL is a league for all ages and skill levels. The only requirement is a love of baseball! Anyone interested in joining should contact vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan FC drop first two games of season, confident in bounce back
Next story
VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Just Posted

Vernon councillor hopes solutions found at meeting

Kari Gares wants people to bring concerns but also solutions to Vernon town-hall meeting Tuesday

Coldstream teacher aims to “inspire kindness” through documentary

If successful in their quest for funding, the documentary will showcase four Vernon widows; voting ends Friday, May 31

Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

Aaron Nasipayko has been cleaning up local lakes since early April; he recently reached the 25 per cent marker

Armstrong student logs on to national web competition

PVSS student at Skills Canada in Halifax

Gas line hit on Old Kamloops Road

Strong fumes present in the area

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe speaker’s accusations of security corruption

Missing Chilliwack man thought to be in Shuswap

Police want help finding 55-year-old who may have travelled to Salmon Arm

Calling all Okanagan filmmakers: have your production screen in front of thousands

The Reel Peach Festival takes place during the Penticton Peach Festival

Wentworth Music ranked one of the ‘Top 100 Music Stores in the World’

Named top 100 by the ‘National Association of Music Merchants’

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Web design a constantly changing field for Johnson

Summerland designer has been creating sites for past seven years

Video: Waterway Houseboats donation supports Shuswap rescue organization

Funds add fuel to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106’s operations

Most Read