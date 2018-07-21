PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

Saturday marked the second full day of competition at the 2018 BC Summer Games as thousands of athletes from eight areas of the province compete across 18 sports.

Black Press Media continues to provide extensive coverage of the Games across all of our websites and social media platforms, with assistance from the BC Games Society and their volunteers.

Here is a sampling of images from Day 2:

READ MORE: BC GAMES – Photo gallery Day 1

READ MORE: BC Games – Highlights from the Opening Ceremony

READ MORE: BC Games – What to know for Day 1 of competition

 

Kiran Wanniarachi from Burnaby competes in the high jump at the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Tawny Irene Daw competes in the Special Olympics 200 Meter Dash the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Liepa Bajarunas grimaces during the shot-put at the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Nicholas Monro powers to the finish line en route to the victory in the Men’s 200 Meter Dash at the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Matthew Groenke powers through to the finish line in the Men’s Special Olympics 200 Meter Dash at the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Sophia Gibbon of Zone 4 has her pony tail fly in her face at women’s long jump the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Laysha Tunti leaps through the air at women’s long jump the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Race walker breaks 18-year-old BC Games record

