Thompson-Okanagan’s Eliana Stein smiles as she tops the podium in the girls match play compound sighted archery competition from Vernon Secondary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman Photo).

PHOTOS: Athletic excellence on display at Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games

Final events wrapped up on Sunday from the three-day, multisport competition

Archery, badminton, curling, karate, ringette, wheelchair basketball, cross country and freestyle skiing all wrapped up on Sunday, in the final day of the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games.

At Lavington Elementary School, fans were treated to an epic, down-to-the-wire bronze medal wheelchair basketball match between Vancouver-Coastal and Thompson-Okanagan.

The game headed to overtime tied at 44. In the extra frame, Pender Island’s Liam Brown hit a clutch shot with just eight seconds on the clock to lift Vancouver-Coastal to the victory, and the bronze medal.

Vancouver Island-Central Coast won the gold medal, defeating Fraser Valley.

In archery, the lone Thompson-Okanagan representative, Eliana Stein, won double gold in girls match play compound sighted and girls day two aggregate compound sighted.

The final medal standings had Fraser River topping the podium with 99 (35 gold, 37 silver and 227 bronze). Thompson-Okanagan was third, with 79 (27 gold, 27 silver, 25 bronze).

All 900 athletes and 400 coaches will head back home, in what was assuredly a successful and fun games. Full results from the competitions can be found at bcgames.org/games/participant-lists-and-results. The closing ceremony can be viewed online at bcgames.org.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Athletes dazzle on Day 2 of B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon

BC GamesWinter

 

Thompson-Okanagan wheelchair basketball player Lily Brook takes a tumble during play from Lavington Elementary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sundady, March 27 (Bowen Assman Photo).

Thompson-Okanagan wheelchair basketball player Brock Leitner looks on during play from Lavington Elementary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

Jeffer Ward, from Vancouver-Coastal, makes a turn during wheelchair basketball play from Lavington Elementary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

Thompson-Okanagan’s Cameron Gelowitz falls down during play from Lavington Elementary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

Max McConchie from Pender Island takes the ball up for Vancouver-Coastal during play from Lavington Elementary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

Team Thompson-Okanagan’s head coach tells instructions to his players during play from Lavington Elementary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

Vancouver-Coastal’s Liam Brown throws the ball in during play from Lavington Elementary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

Hannah De Carvalho, from Port Moody, looks on during play from Lavington Elementary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

Fans cheer after an electric overtime between Thompson-Okanagan and Vancouver-Coastal from Lavington Elementary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

Coaches smile, after the archery competition from Vernon Secondary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

From Vernon Secondary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

Players stand on the podium after the archery competition from Vernon Secondary School at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games on Sunday, March 26 (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).

