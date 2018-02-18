PHOTOS: Icing the competition

Figure skaters from across the region descended upon Vernon’s Kal Tire Place this weekend for Skate Canada 2018 Okanagan Regional Championships action.
Skate Canada 2018 Okanagan Regional Championships skated through Vernon this weekend
Marco Longley, who successfully pitched The HEFT in 2012, to reappear for development update
AgriStability Enhancement Program benefits agricultural producers who saw an income decline in 2017
Ryan Shtuka, 19, was last seen leaving a party on Burfield Drive Friday night
Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication
Highway 97C is closed to eastbound traffic near Pennask Summit following an incident Sunday afternon
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men
Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the budget would include measures to boost women in the workforce
Environment Canada report shows deep snow in the wake of storm
Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’
Loui Eriksson scores twice, catapulting Vancouver to a lopsided victory over Boston
Ex-Rocket Tomas Soustal scores in Edmonton win Saturday over hometown Kelowna
Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz finish 0.02 seconds behind Latvian team in Winter Olympics
Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak
The case could be an obstacle to Russia’s efforts to have the Russian team formally reinstated
The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run
First period proves costly in 5-3 loss to Rivermen.