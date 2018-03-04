Players share club’s top honour

European FC futsal club in Vernon hands out hardware

Vernon’s Ethan Anderson of the Smith & Son EFC Academy Futsal team avoids two Soccaskool defenders during a recent match. (Photo submitted)

European FC recently announced their player of the year for 2017 – and for the first time it was a split decision – with Kailen Russell and Mason Clerke sharing the honours.

Selected from hundreds of players over the course of the year, first by coaches who know the players’ strengths and weaknesses, and then voted on by the players themselves, this ‘player’s player’ of the year trophy is a sought-after award within the club.

As noted by Kailen (two-time winner): “Winning the player of the year feels better than scoring a hat-trick.”

“That futsal is here to stay is evidenced by the statement from the English Premier League that the five-a-side game helps develop close control, on-pitch intelligence and movement off the ball and has become an important part of player development since being introduced in 2012 into the Premier League’s Youth Development program,” said club president Wade Garrod.

Instead of ‘tryouts,’ a bad word at EFC, players are selected to join the academy after being viewed by staff at club events such as the upcoming spring camp to be held on March 26.

You don’t need to be a serious player to learn and have fun with the ‘beautiful game’ as all players regardless of ability get the opportunity to train and play year round through either futsal or soccer, with the occasional beach soccer tournament thrown in for good measure.

For more information on futsal, or to join or enter a team in a futsal league, visit the club’s website at www.efcokanagan.com.

