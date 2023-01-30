Former NHL goaltender Kelly Hrudey. (Photo submitted)

PODCAST: Goaltender turned broadcaster Kelly Hrudey

MOJ on Sports: Hrudey does advocacy work in the field of mental health

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Kelly Hrudey, the former NHL goaltender played 15 seasons with The New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

After his retirement from the NHL, he joined the ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ as a studio analyst.

Hrudey received an honorary degree from Mount Royal University for his mental health advocacy efforts. Moj and Kelly talk about mental health struggles and his involvement in “More Good Days”.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Wally Buono, a member of seven Grey Cup CFL teams

LISTEN: Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian Award

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNHLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ryan Reynolds goes through range of emotions in FA Cup match
Next story
PHOTOS: Gymnasts showcase hearts at Vernon event

Just Posted

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers celebrate their gold-medal win at a Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Sunday, Jan. 29, in Williams Lake. (Facebook photo)
Vernon U15 Vipers mine Cariboo gold

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Vernon played host to more than 140 athletes at the 22nd annual Queen of Hearts competition Jan. 28-29 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star staff)
PHOTOS: Gymnasts showcase hearts at Vernon event

(@PasteMagazine/Twitter)
Morning Start: New Zealand didn’t need the Power Rangers

Centre manager Cheryl Hood holds Okanagan Okie the stuffed groundhog, who helped mark the first ever Groundhog Day at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Okie is buffed and primed for his second appearance on Thursday, Feb. 2, predicting how much longer the Okanagan winter will last. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon weather-predicting stuffie primed for Groundhog Day