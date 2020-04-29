Kelowna Rockets’ mascot Rocky Raccoon addresses the crowd at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Poll: Who are the all-time best Kelowna Rockets players?

Capital News asks readers to pick their favourite Rockets players from over the years

Many great players have donned the Kelowna/Tacoma Rockets sweater over the years, from NHL stars to European legends and every level in between.

The Rockets boast one of the best crops of alumni around. Not only are there some of the best players in the NHL, but there are also some of the biggest characters and some of the most well-liked and popular players that wore Rockets uniforms.

The Kelowna Capital News is calling on you to select your all-time Rockets lineup.

Each voter is to select a forward, defenseman, and a goalie. When the voting closes, six forwards, four D-men and two goalies will be named to the all-time Kelowna Rockets team.




The results for the all-time Rockets team will be revealed on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Kelowna Rockets?

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau: Discussions ongoing with CFL as league seeks government assistance
Next story
Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League cancels season

Just Posted

Okanagan residents show off their new hairdos during COVID-19

Residents were raising money for Haircuts for Health Centre at the Okanagan College

Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League cancels season

Armstrong Shamrocks and Vernon Tigers join Kelowna and Kamloops in unanimous decision

New diagnostic camera replaces old equipment at Vernon hospital

Cutting-edge addition to medical imaging department thanks to legacy gift

Imprisoned Vernon man has claustrophobia complaint rejected

Paramjit Bogarh’s complaint was dismissed by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal April 15

Vernon police action ends in 3 arrests; gun, drugs, cash seized

After failing to stop for police, two suspects face ‘serious charges’

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic plan next week, John Horgan says

State of emergency extended another for two weeks

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

25 firearms, significant amount of cocaine seized in Victoria RCMP drug bust

Three search warrants executed in what police believe to be a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

Prior to the pandemic, 2020 was going to be a bumper year say local businesses

Man allegedly steals liquor from someone in Kamloops parking lot

The suspect remains behind bars following the incident

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

Kamloops residents help police tackle machete-wielding theft suspect

A 46-year-old man from Kamloops in custody after items were stolen from a vehicle

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold sale online

Annual fundraiser offers plants for avid gardeners

Most Read