President praises nearly 1,800 volunteers at B.C. Games

Ashley Wadhwani sits down with the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games President Niki Remesz

Volunteering since she graduated university, Niki Remesz is taking on her biggest challenge yet — all with a can-do attitude.

The Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games president has been preparing for this weekend’s events for the last 18 months along with a crew of more than a dozen directors and about 1,800 volunteers.

“It was really a labour of love, there are 17 of us as board of directors, myself as president, vice president Maureen McCurdy and then 15 [other] board of directors,” Remesz told Black Press Media.

“We each have a section, whether that is a protocol, whether that is special events, whether it’s accreditation and participant services, it’s all broken down into very manageable bites.”

RELATED: That’s a wrap: B.C. Games results after Day 1

Remesz didn’t blink an eye at the undertaking of putting on the games crediting the city for making it all little easier to grasp.

“There is nothing like volunteering that really make you feel like you’re part of a community,” she said. “Living in the tournament capital, it is really easy to get involved whether that is sporting events or arts and culture.”

Although taking place mid-winter in the Interior of the province the issue of too much snow or not enough snow, did give Remesz a slight concern.

She explained the board of directors planned well for the outdoor events and the more than 10 centimetres of snow that fell on Friday was a welcomed surprise for those who organized the games.

“When I was asked more than a year-and-a-half-ago to take on this position and I chatted with my husband first, to see if I should take on this position. He said, ‘what if we don’t get any snow?’” she explained.

“I laugh now thinking back 18 months ago, we have so much snow, we are in a snow belt and it’s the perfect backdrop for the Winter Games.”

RELATED: Snowboarders sliding into fresh territory at B.C. Games

Beyond the competition, Remesz and the board have planned many events to keep the athletes entertained from dinner parties to dances at Thompson Rivers University, to indoor activities.

“Kids can come and hang out, hang out with their new friends and they love it,” said Remesz. “They are creating really great memories.”

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bobsleigh team misses Olympic medal finish

Just Posted

Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Cowan stuns Jenkins rink at B.C. finals

New Westminster rink comes from 5-0 down to advance to championship in Enderby

Lake Country budget approved

Lake Country’s 2018 Operating and Capital Budget was approved Tuesday night

Czechmate: Ebbett lifts Canada to Olympic hockey bronze

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores twice as Canada beats Czech Republic 6-4

Film screening sparks dialogue around anxiety

Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema Feb. 28

VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

B.C. Winter Games athletes work for gold in the last full day of competition

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bobsleigh team misses Olympic medal finish

Canadian team finishes four-man event 0.84 seconds behind first place, 0.31 seconds from podium

A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly

Salmon Arm hosts the Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest

B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to

Snowboarders sliding into fresh territory at B.C. Games

Athletes hit the slopes for first appearance as an event at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Looking back at the 1979 B.C. Games: Good memories, even better jackets

39 years later, Kamloops is hosting the Winter Games again, with some volunteers returning

OLYMPICS 101: Oldest and youngest Canadians to reach the podium

This year, Canada sent its most athletes in Winter Games history, here’s a look at record breakers

BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read