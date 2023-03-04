Princeton edges out North Okanagan in overtime playoff battle

The Posse and the Knights get ready for game two of series

The Princeton Posse skated to a 3-2 overtime win against the North Okanagan Knights Friday, March 3 on home ice, to secure the first game of the Bill Ohlhausen divisional playoff finals.

Brayden Bablitz buried the winner for Princeton in the first two minutes of extra play, with help from Dayton Nelson and Ty Russell.

The Posse gave up a 2-0 lead earned early in second period, and the Knights backed them into a corner with just three minutes left in regulation time. Carson Devine, assisted by Devin Jameson and Kevin-Thomas Walters, delivered the timely goal.

Jake McCulley opened the scoring for Princeton midway during the first frame, assisted by Luken Murray and Dayton Nelson.

Early in the second Tyson Horiachka stretched the Posse’s advantage on the powerplay with his fifth goal of the playoffs, and assists credited to Anmol Garcha and Lucas Sadownyk.

Brodie Pearson, set up by Ethan O’Rourke and Devine, answered five minutes later for North Okanagan.

The Posse outshot North Okanagan in all three periods, 46 to 31, and Knight goaltender Austin Seibel earned his shine as that team’s Game Star.

Peyton Trzaska was equally composed in net for Princeton, backstopping the home team in his third victory of three playoff games.

Bablitz was Game Star for Princeton.

The Posse and the Knights face off again Saturday, March 4, with the puck dropping at the Princeton and District Arena at 7 p.m.

The following two games are scheduled for Monday, March 6 and Tuesday March 7, in Armstrong.

The winner of this series advances to the semifinals of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

