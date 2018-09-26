Prokop heads to Hitmen

Forward Josh Prokop has left the Vipers for the Western League Calgary Hitmen. (Vernon Vipers Photo)

Vernon Vipers second-year forward Josh Prokop has joined the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.

The 18-year-old posted 21 goals and 37 points in 48 games last season before a season-ending injury. The Edmonton product had one goal and five points in five games with the Vipers this year.

Prokop, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, and teammate Brett Stapley played in the Canadian Junior A Hockey League Prospects Game in Mississauga, Ont. in front of 200 NHL scouts.

“Josh is a highly skilled right-winger who sees the ice very well,” said Hitmen GM Jeff Chynoweth, on the team’s website. “He is both a shooter and a playmaker who gives us another forward that can play in our top six.”

The Hitmen acquired the rights to Prokop last season in a trade with the Swift Current Broncos. The Nov. 27, 2018 deal saw Calgary obtain Conner Chaulk, Dom Schmiemann, Riley Stotts and the rights to Prokop along with goaltending prospect Ethan Hein and a second-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft (Zac Funk) in exchange for graduating forwards Matteo Gennaro, Beck Malenstyn and a 2018 fifth-round bantam pick.

This trade unites Josh with his younger brother Luke who is in his first full WHL season.

Prokop suffered a dislocated shoulder when he fell awkwardly with four seconds left in a late January Sunday afternoon game in Trail.

Prokop originally hurt the shoulder Nov. 25 in West Kelowna when checked from behind by Warrior defenceman Jake Harrison, who was assessed a boarding major but no suspension.

