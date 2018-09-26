Forward Josh Prokop has left the Vipers for the Western League Calgary Hitmen. (Vernon Vipers Photo)

Prokop heads to Hitmen

Vipers lose sophomore forward

Vernon Vipers second-year forward Josh Prokop has joined the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.

The 18-year-old posted 21 goals and 37 points in 48 games last season before a season-ending injury. The Edmonton product had one goal and five points in five games with the Vipers this year.

Prokop, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, and teammate Brett Stapley played in the Canadian Junior A Hockey League Prospects Game in Mississauga, Ont. in front of 200 NHL scouts.

“Josh is a highly skilled right-winger who sees the ice very well,” said Hitmen GM Jeff Chynoweth, on the team’s website. “He is both a shooter and a playmaker who gives us another forward that can play in our top six.”

RELATED: NHL high on Viper centres

RELATED: Vipers lose Prokop for season

The Hitmen acquired the rights to Prokop last season in a trade with the Swift Current Broncos. The Nov. 27, 2018 deal saw Calgary obtain Conner Chaulk, Dom Schmiemann, Riley Stotts and the rights to Prokop along with goaltending prospect Ethan Hein and a second-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft (Zac Funk) in exchange for graduating forwards Matteo Gennaro, Beck Malenstyn and a 2018 fifth-round bantam pick.

This trade unites Josh with his younger brother Luke who is in his first full WHL season.

Prokop suffered a dislocated shoulder when he fell awkwardly with four seconds left in a late January Sunday afternoon game in Trail.

Prokop originally hurt the shoulder Nov. 25 in West Kelowna when checked from behind by Warrior defenceman Jake Harrison, who was assessed a boarding major but no suspension.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar this week
Next story
Maroons power past Saints in girls volleyball

Just Posted

KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar this week

As one of six countries in the world chosen to host this race in 2018, this will be the second Canadian Adventure Rally in Canada.

RCMP to host emergency services showcase in Vernon

Event is Oct. 3 at Polson Park

Enderby health care supports workshop offered

Workhop by hospice, library, Oct. 17

Construction continues at Greater Vernon recycling facility

Entrace upgrades being Oct. 1

Late Vernon council candidate removed from ballot

David Hesketh passed away during election campaign; Victoria confirms name to be removed from ballot

NOTRA hosts 27th annual ride-a-thon at Coldstream Ranch

The event raised over $5,000 for the non-profit.

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Scientists spot endangered whale not seen in Canadian waters for decades

The sei whale, one of the fastest marine mammals in the world, is part of the same family as blue and fin whales

Okanagan College seeks to build student housing in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna

Residence Project in early stages, business case to be submitted to Ministry in October

Kamloops high school put on lock-down

Pepper-spray incident puts Valleyview Secondary School on lockdown in Kamloops

Famed Penticton bakery makes final decision to close

Walla Artisan Bakery closes doors

Maroons power past Saints in girls volleyball

North Zone senior AA girls volleyball

B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Landlords have to apply to exceed cap for renovations, repairs

Most Read