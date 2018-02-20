Resort adds third nordic master

SilverStar’s nordic manager becomes resort’s third nordic master after test completion

SilverStar Mountain Resort nordic manager Shane Landreville has become the mountain’s third official nordic master. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Shane Landreville is now, officially, a Master of Nordic.

Landreville, SilverStar Mountain Resort’s nordic manager, completed a gruelling four-day course and two full days of exams to complete the Level 4 CANSI instructors’ certification, the highest level of instructor certification one can achieve.

Level 4 instructors are tested on their skiing ability in skate, classic and downhill maneuvers, their teaching (both pedagogy and skill improvement sessions), as well as in their video analysis skills, Level 1-2-3 marking and a presentation in a ski related area.

In 2016, Landreville also completed the CANSI Level III Telemark certification.

As a result of achieving both of these highest certifications in nordic instruction, Landreville is now considered a Master of Nordic, one of only five people to achieve this designation in Canada.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is home to 3 of these nordic masters, including Guy Paulsen and Marie-Cat Bruno, and counts the highest number of high level nordic instructors in the whole country.

Among Landreville’s nordic career highlights:

* Represented Canada on the national telemark team while racing FIS World Cup Telemark circuit;

* Won Canadian National Telemark Championships, 2013 and 2014;

* Joined XC Supercamp (co-owned by SilverStar-Sovereign Lake) as camp coordinator, 2014;

* Joined SilverStar as nordic manager, 2016:

* Achieved his CANSI Level III Telemark certification, 2016;

* Achieved his CANSI Level IV Cross Country, 2018.



