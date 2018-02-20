Resort adds third nordic master

Shane Landreville is now, officially, a Master of Nordic.
Landreville, SilverStar Mountain Resort’s nordic manager, completed a gruelling four-day course and two full days of exams to complete the Level 4 CANSI instructors’ certification, the highest level of instructor certification one can achieve.
Level 4 instructors are tested on their skiing ability in skate, classic and downhill maneuvers, their teaching (both pedagogy and skill improvement sessions), as well as in their video analysis skills, Level 1-2-3 marking and a presentation in a ski related area.
In 2016, Landreville also completed the CANSI Level III Telemark certification.
As a result of achieving both of these highest certifications in nordic instruction, Landreville is now considered a Master of Nordic, one of only five people to achieve this designation in Canada.
SilverStar Mountain Resort is home to 3 of these nordic masters, including Guy Paulsen and Marie-Cat Bruno, and counts the highest number of high level nordic instructors in the whole country.
Among Landreville’s nordic career highlights:
* Represented Canada on the national telemark team while racing FIS World Cup Telemark circuit;
* Won Canadian National Telemark Championships, 2013 and 2014;
* Joined XC Supercamp (co-owned by SilverStar-Sovereign Lake) as camp coordinator, 2014;
* Joined SilverStar as nordic manager, 2016:
* Achieved his CANSI Level III Telemark certification, 2016;
* Achieved his CANSI Level IV Cross Country, 2018.
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
