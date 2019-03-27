Revelstoke Grizzlies to play Kimberly Dynamiters for KIJHL championship

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the KIJHL Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Champions after last nights 3-1 win against the Kelowna Chiefs.

It was game six of the playoff series. The Grizzlies won the first two games in Kelowna, lost the next two in Revelstoke, won game five in Kelowna and finished it off with a game six win Tuesday night in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: How many volunteers does it take to run a hockey team?

Kelowna took the early lead last night with a powerplay goal by Juanre Naude in the first period.

But that was the last time the puck got past Liam McGarva.

Rider McCallum scored unassisted at 16:52 in the second period tying the game. Ethan Schaeffer, assisted by Tommy Bodtker scored a powerplay goal will 3:55 left on the clock, pull ahead.

READ MORE: Grizzlies: Controlling what you can control

Less than three minutes into the third period Ullar Wiatzka scored a powerplay goal, cinching the win for the Grizzlies.

Chiefs goalie Braden Mitchell saw 32 shots, saving 29 of them. McGarva saw 49 shots, saving 48 of them and holding off a six on four attact during the last minute of play that saw Rider McCallum in the penalty box and the Chiefs with an empty net.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate the end of the regular season with awards

The Grizzlies will once again meet the Kimberley Dynamiters for KIJHL Championship series. Game 1 is scheduled for March 29.

At the end of the regular season the Dynamiters were leading the league with 88 points versus the Grizzlies 85 points.

The teams met once during the regular season, on Oct. 13, where the Grizzlies won 3-2.

Last year the two teams played for the championship and the Grizzlies lost in game six.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.