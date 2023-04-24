Road renamed for former Vernon Vipers owner, Duncan Wray.

Wray passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 11, 2018 at the age of 68.

Duncan Wray, the former longtime owner of the Vernon Vipers, is being honoured posthumously by having a roadway named after him.

Currently called Arena Access Way, the signalized intersection located near Kal Tire Place, will be renamed to Duncan Wray Access.

Vernon council inquired into the changing of the name as the history is unknown as to why it is called Arena Access Way. Council agreed to change the name at its April 24 meeting.

The renaming should only cost a couple hundred dollars and can be done swiftly, as the road is a private, internal road within Kal Tire Place’s property, so the name can be changed as directed by council, and not through the city’s official street naming policy.

Wray died unexpectedly on Jan. 11, 2018 at the age of 68. Wray bought the Junior A Vipers from businessman Mel Lis in 1992.

The Vipers claimed four Royal Bank Cup national titles and six Fred Page Cup league championships during Wray’s stint as owner. He was inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011 and his 1999 RBC-winning Vipers team joined the same shrine in 2018. He was a key member of the BCHL board of governors.

Currently, the Vipers are owned by John and Tom Glen, who took over on Sept. 7, 2018.

