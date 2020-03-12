Kelowna’s Kyle Topping warms up on the ice against the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place on January 26. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

The Western Hockey League pauses season on March 12

Update: 1:17 p.m.

The Canadian Hockey League has confirmed that the remainder of all three leagues seasons have been suspended until further notice.

“The Canadian Hockey League (takes) the health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers, staff, and general public very seriously,” reads the official statement.

“CHL president Dan MacKenzie with (league) commissioners David Branch, Gilles Courteau, and Ron Robison have been monitoring the situation in regards to the coronavirus (COVID-19) including what local, provincial, and federal health agencies have recommended.”

__

Original 1 p.m.

The Canadian Hockey League announced on Thursday, March 12 that the season has been suspended, according to hockey analyst Bob McKenzie.

The Kelowna Rockets and rest of the Western Hockey League, one of three CHL members, will not play any more games until directed by the league.

Kelowna was scheduled to play the Kamloops Blazers this weekend and had only five games remaining in the season.

More details to come.

Kelowna Rockets

