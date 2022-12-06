Royal finish for Vernon Christian School

They entered the B.C. Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships as the 10th seed out of 16.
And with only one Grade 12 player on the squad, Chris Bannick’s Vernon Christian School Royals finished three spots higher.
It was a well-earned seventh place showing for the Royals, who qualified for the 16-team tournament in Duncan Dec. 1-3 as the Okanagan’s No. 3 seed.
“The boys played a lot of volleyball this past week and what impressed me was they took their game to a whole new level,” said Bannick. “The sacrifice to hit the floor and make plays that kept rallies alive and brought us hard-earned points made me very proud as their coach.”
Player of the game (POG) selections for each match were setter Tristan Thompson with 21 assists and five service aces against the Hornets; outside power Asher Hovius with seven kills versus the Gryphons; and middle Hayden Sayer with four aces and one block over the Crusaders.
In the Round of 16 on Friday, the Royals faced a familiar opponent in the Okanagan champion Kelowna Christian Knights and came out on top 25-14, 25-16, 25-23. Offensively, Hovius led the charge with eight kills and two service aces, while Jack Johnson had eight kills and tw blocks from the right side.
Hovius and Johnson received second-team all-star selections for their consistent, outstanding play both offensively and on the defensive side of the court.
“Everyone bought into the team system and really played well in support of one another,” said Bannick. “The passing was excellent which allowed us to make great transitions to our explosive options on offence.”
Vancouver Christian Phoenix defeated Cedars Christian Eagles from Prince George in four sets to claim provincial gold.
