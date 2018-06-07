Russell powers Gray Monk

Raegan Russell pocketed four goals as Gray Monk Impact ambushed Courtesy Motors Sistas 9-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at MacDonald Park.

Sheri Rothwell counted a deuce for the 4-3 Impact, who got singles from Louisa Sheehan, Shelinda Morin and Jodi Hawthorne. Derri Cooper read a Harlequin Romance novel while earning the clean sheet.

Morin was chosen the Impact Player with Heart, while the 0-5-2 Courtesy Motors keeper Wendy Nadeau took similar honours.

Dr. Lee Dental Centre joined the whitewash club as they crushed the Shuswap Kaos 7-0 in Salmon Arm.

Paula Brownlee converted a fabulous header from a corner by Irene Arrotta for the winner, while five minutes later it was scoring machine Jacquie Charvet taking a pass from Arrotta and burying a blast bottom corner. Brownlee connected again off a feed from Julie Bolin.

More of the same pressure was added in the second half by the Floss Crew (who had a special visitor on the sideline — Andi King, longtime teammate who is taking a year off to recover from injury), with Loren Hutton tapping the ball into the net after a fray that saw both Hutton and Jill Rintoul shots blocked by the keeper.

Then it became the Delinah Erbenich show as she produced her first of three, taking a pass from Jenn Matsuda and going through the defence before going far corner. Erbenich recorded a great solo effort for goal No. 2, stripping the ball from the Kaos central midfielder, taking on the entire back four and cruising around the keeper before finishing.

The hat trick goal came on a 25-yard blast. Lisa Arrotta claimed the shutout. Super hustle was turned in by defenders Cindy Worth, Bobbi Cormier, Ronda Thomas, Jennie Currie and rookie Iris Ready. The Kaos voted Jenn Matsuda as Dr. Lee’s Player with Heart. The Floss crew is 6-1.

The Vernon Liquor Store VQA shut down the Shuswap Merlot 2-0 in a battle of wine-named squads in Salmon Arm.

VQA (3-4) clicked first with defender Jen Hatten using her left foot for glory. The insurance tally came off a nice tick from Harmony Crockett, tack from Ginger Nickoli and toe to the foot of Gail Athna. Bobbie Jo Gordon registered the shutout in her last game before a vacation to a hammock somewhere in her mesh bikini.

The 0-4-3 Merlot chose Nickoli as the VQA Player with Heart.

Rosters Sports Club brushed back Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers 3-2 at Marshall Field.

Susie Wiseman and Denise Bateman converted free kicks for Rosters, who were gift wrapped one own goal.

Aggie Golosinski of Rosters (3-3-1) took the Heart award.

Mandy Frederick relayed the ball to Christyna Whieldon for the opening strike by the Controllers (0-3-4). Angela Durfeld set up Amy Shupe for the 2-2 goal. Michelle Embelton sparkled in the Controller net.

