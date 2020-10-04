Florence Pineo still bowls in a league at Lakeside Bowling making her one of the oldest bowlers in Western Canada. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Florence Pineo’s game scores may not top the charts, but it’s her love of the game that keeps her coming back.

Knowing that she would soon be 98 years old, the staff at Lakeside Bowling reached out to Bowl BC and concluded that the Salmon Arm woman is among the oldest competitive bowlers in all of Western Canada.

Following her Thursday, Oct. 1 game in which she shared a lane with her sister Louise, Pineo reflected on both her 117 point game and just how special bowling is to her.

Pineo said she has been bowling in the league at Lakeside Bowling for 26 years. She took the game up alongside Louise after retiring at 71 years old. She described the senior league as good exercise, but said the social aspect is every bit as important with many friendships forged between the lanes.

Although she is no longer averaging the 192 point games she once did, Pineo is still more than capable of putting in a good ten frames. She attributes this longevity to family history and an overall healthy lifestyle.

“I’m very careful with my health, I don’t drink or smoke and I rest a lot, I’m just a healthy person,” she said.

“I think it’s good for you, you can’t just sit around on the chesterfield waiting to die or that sort of thing. You should remain active and keep the proper perspective.”

Pineo was happy to discover that the league, which usually runs from September until May, was able to reopen. It had been stopped short due to COVID-19 in the spring. She said the virus made it difficult to get out and do things she enjoys for much of the year, so the return of the bowling league was a welcome return to a treasured routine.

READ MORE: BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

READ MORE: Confronting their addictions to make way for healing — a B.C. love story


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SeniorsSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks lose first two exhibition games
Next story
Coldstream golfer king of the ace

Just Posted

Coldstream golfer king of the ace

John Hegler shoots career aces No. 16 and 17, all at Vernon’s Hillview Golf Course, in 3-week span

Vernon head shave fundraiser set for this afternoon

Vernon and Prince George women shaving heads to help raise money for mutual friend’s daughter

Horgan makes impromptu Okanagan campaign stop

Weather delays caused the premier’s flight to Revelstoke to make an early landing in Kelowna Saturday

B.C. VOTES 2020: Conservatives to have voice in Vernon-Monashee

Kyle Delfing accepts nomination; ran for People’s Party of Canada in 2019 federal vote

Traci’s Gift: Grandmother honours Vernon teen’s memory with fund for local families

Family of Traci Genereaux to sponsor families in need during Christmas

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Two vehicles down embankments overnight near West Kelowna

One vehicle was seen being pulled up on Sunday morning near Bear Creek Provincial Park

Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say

The Atikamekw mother of seven died soon after she filmed herself from her hospital bed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

West Kelowna firefighters douse brush fire on Mount Boucherie

The blaze was started by an unauthorized campfire that spread to nearby grass and bush Oct. 2

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Police watchdog investigating after woman jumps from bridge in Chase after speaking with RCMP officer

The Independent Investigations Office is seeking people who witnessed the Oct. 2 incident.

Most Read