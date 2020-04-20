Seven Vernon Vipers part of league record for college commitments

A total of 172 BC Hockey League players agreed to US or Canadian schools in the 2019-20 season

Vernon Vipers forward Ben Helgeson (centre) fends off a check from Vernon native Powell Connor of the Trail Smoke Eaters during a BC Hockey League game at Kal Tire Place in February 2020. Both players are part of the league record number of players committing to the college ranks during the season. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photos)

For the sixth year in a row, the B.C. Hockey League has set a new record for committed players to NCAA or Canadian University programs.

After a surge of players announced their commitments over the last week, that brings the league’s total to 172 for the 2019-20 season, surpassing last season’s high mark of 169.

The league has also passed its previous best mark of players committed to NCAA Division I programs with 166, compared to last year’s 151.

The list includes seven members of the Vernon Vipers: Logan Cash (New Hampshire, NCAA Div. 1, 2020-21); Christian Felton (Bentley, NCAA Div. 1, 2020-21); Landon Fuller (Trinity Western University, Canada U-SPORTS); Ben Helgeson (Wisconsin, NCAA Div. 1, 2020-21); Connor Marritt (Northern Michigan, NCAA Div. 1, 2020-21); Jojo Tanaka-Campbell (Yale, NCAA Div. 1, 2021-22); Trey Taylor (Clarkson, NCAA Div. 1, 2021-22).

These numbers will only grow in the coming weeks as more and more players decide their college hockey future.

“The BCHL prides itself on moving players up to the NCAA ranks,” said BCHL executive director Steven Cocker. “Our alumni aren’t just surviving, but thriving in college, as leaders and captains of their respective schools.

“Whether it’s seeing former BCHL players in the NHL, or moving on to become CEOs, lawyers or doctors, we are incredibly proud to call them our alumni. We are thrilled to hit this milestone, however, there is more to come.”

Two other Vernon players are among the record list. Nicholas Cherkowski is one of league-high 18 members of the Chilliwack Chiefs to ink a scholarship. Cherkowski is slated to attend NCAA Div. 1 school Merrimack in 2021-22.

Powell Connor of the Trail Smoke Eaters has signed a deal with NCAA Div. 1’s Michigan State Spartans for 2020-21.

Former Vernon Viper Elen Bar-Lev-Wise of the West Kelowna Warriors will join the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA Div. 1 in 2021-22.

The Penticton Vees and Coquitlam Express each have 16 players agreeing to scholarships.

The BCHL has seen a steady rise in college-committed players since the early 2000s. In 2003-04, the league had 71 player commitments, but by the 2008-09 season, the number had grown to 111 and has been climbing ever since.

You can view the entire list of committed BCHL players for the 2019-20 season here.

