Jacob Defeo of Sky Black U15s goes up for a smash with Levi Vanderdeen, left, and Jake Bartels looking on. (Photo Submitted)

Silver for Sky boys

Club volleyball Super Series

The U15 Sky Black Boys volleyball team of Vernon placed second in the Volleyball BC Okanagan Super Series at Okanagan Mission Secondary last weekend.

The PGYVC Kodiaks of Prince George won the gold-medal match 2-0 (25-19, 25-22).

Vernon opened Day 1 of the 12-team tournament by defeating Apex Ignite 25-19, 25-23, Air Attack Gold 25-22, 26-24, 15-10 and Force 26-24, 25-23.

Their pool win set them up in a playoff match which they won 2-0 (25-13, 25-21) against the Apex Impulse of Penticton. In the semifinals, they defeated KVC K-Nines of Kelowna 25-16, 25-13.

“We were down 0-7 to start off the match,” said U15 coach Richard Bedard. “Called a time out; refocused them. Then the blocking happened and Kelowna’s passing and hitting just collapsed. Although it was a great match, we did end up losing one of our key players (Jacob Defeo) in the second game due to an ankle sprain, but at least we’ll have him for provincials,”

The B.C. playdowns go April 27-28 at the Tradex in Abbotsford.

]In the gold match, they played the PGYVC Kodiaks of Prince George. They lost 25-19, 25-22.

The Sky Black team members are Jake Bartels, Ronan Bedard, Blake deLange, Defeo, Joshua Hall, Taylor Hoekstra, Tyden Louis, Thomas Pain, Carter Scott, Levi Vanderdeen, Carter Vanderleest, Cody Wessels and co-coach Karen Bedard.

Previous story
Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship
Next story
Boxla Ice Breaker set

Just Posted

First RDNO multi-service open house a success

Solid Waste Management Plan feedback still sought

Chemical spill at Vernon elementary cleared

It was the second time Vernon Fire Rescue visited Okanagan Landing Elementary in two days

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre founder remembered

Founding member Doug Huggins passed away earlier this week

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Community rallies for burned youth

Cherryville resident suffered burns to arm after being electrocuted Monday; GoFundMe page started

Community shows Broncos support

Shop manager designed a decal for his truck

B.C. government takes three months to produce nothing

A request for records blew past three deadlines, spanning three months, only to withhold all records

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

Okanagan writers test short story mettle

UBCO Short Story Contest top winners to be named during public reading in Kelowna

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Most Read