Silver for Sky boys

Jacob Defeo of Sky Black U15s goes up for a smash with Levi Vanderdeen, left, and Jake Bartels looking on. (Photo Submitted)

The U15 Sky Black Boys volleyball team of Vernon placed second in the Volleyball BC Okanagan Super Series at Okanagan Mission Secondary last weekend.

The PGYVC Kodiaks of Prince George won the gold-medal match 2-0 (25-19, 25-22).

Vernon opened Day 1 of the 12-team tournament by defeating Apex Ignite 25-19, 25-23, Air Attack Gold 25-22, 26-24, 15-10 and Force 26-24, 25-23.

Their pool win set them up in a playoff match which they won 2-0 (25-13, 25-21) against the Apex Impulse of Penticton. In the semifinals, they defeated KVC K-Nines of Kelowna 25-16, 25-13.

“We were down 0-7 to start off the match,” said U15 coach Richard Bedard. “Called a time out; refocused them. Then the blocking happened and Kelowna’s passing and hitting just collapsed. Although it was a great match, we did end up losing one of our key players (Jacob Defeo) in the second game due to an ankle sprain, but at least we’ll have him for provincials,”

The B.C. playdowns go April 27-28 at the Tradex in Abbotsford.

The Sky Black team members are Jake Bartels, Ronan Bedard, Blake deLange, Defeo, Joshua Hall, Taylor Hoekstra, Tyden Louis, Thomas Pain, Carter Scott, Levi Vanderdeen, Carter Vanderleest, Cody Wessels and co-coach Karen Bedard.