Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Lynden Hanvold (5) holds off Vernon forward Brock Krulicki during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League victory over the Vipers in the Snakes’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Lynden Hanvold (5) holds off Vernon forward Brock Krulicki during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League victory over the Vipers in the Snakes’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Silverbacks spoil Vernon Vipers’ home opener

Salmon Arm defeats Snakes 4-1 to complete BCHL home-and-home sweep

It won’t be long before the Vernon Vipers see Matthew Tovell and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks again.

Not that it’s a good thing.

Tovell and the Gorillas spoiled the Snakes’ B.C. Hockey League home opener Saturday, Sept. 24 at Kal Tire Place, downing Vernon 4-1 in front of 2,118 fans.

The victory came 24 hours after Tovell made 36 saves as the Silverbacks took the front end of the season-opening home-and-home series, 3-0, at the Shaw Centre.

The two teams play again Friday, Oct. 7, at Kal Tire Place.

Tovell, from Belleville, Ont., made 22 saves Saturday for the second straight win. Vipers rookie Julian Facchinelli scored Vernon’s only goal in the two games at 17:49 of the second period, snapping Tovell’s season-opening shutout streak at 97 minutes and 49 seconds.

Nathan Morin and Owen Beckner scored in the first period Saturday for Salmon Arm. Beckner was later given a game misconduct for a hit-from-behind penalty.

CJ Foley and Nathan Mackie scored 73 seconds apart in the first 5:50 of the middle frame to extend their lead to 4-0.

Ethan David made 27 saves for the Vipers, who hit the road for a weekend doubleheader in Prince George Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, against the Spruce Kings.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers shut out by Salmon Arm in season opener

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights fall to Grand Forks in high-scoring season opener


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLSalmon Arm SilverbacksVernon Vipers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Carleton scores 19 points, Canada beats Japan to remain undefeated at FIBA World Cup
Next story
Musqueam history, heritage and culture showcased in new FIFA 23 video game

Just Posted

The new Vernon Serch and Rescue facility on Silver Star Road is expected to be completed by fall 2023. (VSAR photo)
New Vernon Search and Rescue home taking shape

Vernon Vipers defenceman Ayden Third (right) bumps Salmon Arm captain Nathan Mackie into the boards during the Silverbacks’ 4-1 B.C. Hockey League victory in Vernon’s home opener Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Silverbacks spoil Vernon Vipers’ home opener

The sign board between the Okanagan Royal Park Inn and Sterling Centre on 25th Avenue in Vernon was lost to a fiire Sunday, Sept.25. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon advertising sign goes up in smoke

First board members of the Senior Citizen Rec Society included 1973 were Bill Halina, Alice Kinnard, a New Horizon representative, Mrs. Price (Bessie), Irene Edins, Mrs. Sanderman-Allen, Vera McCullock and Douglas Sanderma-Allen. (Halina archives)
Vernon’s longest-serving senior centre celebrates 49 years