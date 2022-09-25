Silverbacks spoil Vernon Vipers’ home opener

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Lynden Hanvold (5) holds off Vernon forward Brock Krulicki during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League victory over the Vipers in the Snakes’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

It won’t be long before the Vernon Vipers see Matthew Tovell and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks again.

Not that it’s a good thing.

Tovell and the Gorillas spoiled the Snakes’ B.C. Hockey League home opener Saturday, Sept. 24 at Kal Tire Place, downing Vernon 4-1 in front of 2,118 fans.

The victory came 24 hours after Tovell made 36 saves as the Silverbacks took the front end of the season-opening home-and-home series, 3-0, at the Shaw Centre.

The two teams play again Friday, Oct. 7, at Kal Tire Place.

Tovell, from Belleville, Ont., made 22 saves Saturday for the second straight win. Vipers rookie Julian Facchinelli scored Vernon’s only goal in the two games at 17:49 of the second period, snapping Tovell’s season-opening shutout streak at 97 minutes and 49 seconds.

Nathan Morin and Owen Beckner scored in the first period Saturday for Salmon Arm. Beckner was later given a game misconduct for a hit-from-behind penalty.

CJ Foley and Nathan Mackie scored 73 seconds apart in the first 5:50 of the middle frame to extend their lead to 4-0.

Ethan David made 27 saves for the Vipers, who hit the road for a weekend doubleheader in Prince George Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, against the Spruce Kings.

