Snakes knock Capitals, Bulldogs

Vernon Vipers claim two road wins over the weekend

Vernon Vipers forward Jagger Williamson, centre, fights for the puck against Cowichan Valley Capitals Tate Coughlin and Azzaro Tinling in BCHL action Saturday. The Snakes came out on top with a 4-0 win. (Black Press)

Vernon Vipers are as comfortable on the road as they are at Kal Tire Place.

The six-time national champions rocked the Island in BCHL action last weekend, rolling over the Cowichan Valley Capitals 4-0 Saturday before knocking down the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 4-1 Sunday.

Shots met mesh in each period against the Caps by defenceman Michael Young and forwards Derek Brown, Jimmy Lambert and Josh Latta.

Sunday’s action saw three Viper shots make the net in the first period, again from Lambert and Young alongside defenceman Brett Stapley and forward Jesse Lansdell.

The Dogs answered back with one goal in the second period by forward Christian Simeone.

The Snakes are back on home ice Friday as they go skate-to-skate with Wenatchee at 7 p.m. before taking on Trail Saturday at 6 p.m.

