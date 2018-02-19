Vernon Vipers forward Jagger Williamson, centre, fights for the puck against Cowichan Valley Capitals Tate Coughlin and Azzaro Tinling in BCHL action Saturday. The Snakes came out on top with a 4-0 win. (Black Press)

Snakes knock Capitals, Bulldogs

Vernon Vipers claim two road wins over the weekend

Vernon Vipers are as comfortable on the road as they are at Kal Tire Place.

The six-time national champions rocked the Island in BCHL action last weekend, rolling over the Cowichan Valley Capitals 4-0 Saturday before knocking down the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 4-1 Sunday.

Shots met mesh in each period against the Caps by defenceman Michael Young and forwards Derek Brown, Jimmy Lambert and Josh Latta.

Sunday’s action saw three Viper shots make the net in the first period, again from Lambert and Young alongside defenceman Brett Stapley and forward Jesse Lansdell.

The Dogs answered back with one goal in the second period by forward Christian Simeone.

The Snakes are back on home ice Friday as they go skate-to-skate with Wenatchee at 7 p.m. before taking on Trail Saturday at 6 p.m.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ defenceman Lucas Patton, right, tries to split Vernon Vipers Niko Karamanis, left, and Jesse Lansdell in front of Bulldogs’ goaltender Brock Lefebvre in the third period of Vernon’s 4–1 road win. (Susan Quinn/Black Press)

Previous story
Okanagan Hockey Academy alum nets first Olympic goal in semifinal win
Next story
PHOTOS: Icing the competition

Just Posted

No decision yet from Sagmoen bail hearing

Provincial court judge is expected to decide next week if Silver Creek man to remain in custody

Snakes knock Capitals, Bulldogs

Vernon Vipers claim two road wins over the weekend

Halina Seniors Centre benefits from donation

The Coldstream Women’s Institute makes a $1,000 donation to the Vernon centre

Investigators seek public help to identify accused fraudster

Thousands of dollars in charges racked up on stolen credit card

Psych-rockers to shred Record City stage

SMG Endeavors presents She Hangs Brightly and Orb Sceptre Throne Feb. 24

Hope raises thousands for two Kelowna charities

The event Hope in Her Eyes managed to raise more than $17,000 for two Kelowna non-profits

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Canadian families choosing to live in small spaces to bring closeness to children

NDP Health Minister calls to offer woman seat on Interior Health Board

Joyce Beddow-Buckland of Ashcroft was surprised by the call, and accepted the offer.

The 2018 Vernon Walk for ALS is set for June

Thanks to dedicated volunteers, this year’s event will take place June 9 at Polson Park in Vernon

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Vagina Monologues hits the Kelowna stage this week

Okanagan production set to target a hot topic: vaginas

Halina Seniors Centre benefits from donation

The Coldstream Women’s Institute makes a $1,000 donation to the Vernon centre

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

Most Read