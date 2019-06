In the men’s North Okanagan Soccer League on June 19, the GM Outlaws meet Auto Quest on Blackburn 2 in Salmon Arm under a double rainbow. Auto Quest finds the pot of gold, winning 7-1. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

