(Contributed)

Snow hits Big White Resort, more expected over weekend

The resort reported a first snowfall of the season of 2 cm Friday

Snow has hit Big White two weeks ahead of the resort’s opening day.

A fresh blanket of 2 centimetres was reported by the resort on Friday and they expect more snow over the weekend.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks wrap up pre-season with 4-2 loss to Coyotes

Just Posted

Insulator failure behind Vernon blackout

Power was restored to all affected customers by 3:42 p.m. Thursday

First snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

It’s happening, winter is coming—grab your skis!

Vernon woman sells art to raise cash for family displaced by fire

Paintings for sale in fundraising effort for woman, 2 children who lost home to fire

Cause of Vernon house fire unknown, investigation underway

The house fire has displaced a mother and her two children as well as 2 teens

CMHA celebrates 60 years in Vernon

Mental health organization sees uptick in user rates

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Snow hits Big White Resort, more expected over weekend

The resort reported a first snowfall of the season of 2 cm Friday

B.C man, driving legally blind without licence, gets two years for fatal crash

Driver lost licence, declared legally blind in 2001

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Prolific car theft suspect to appear in Penticton court

Jesse William Shawcross faces over a dozen of charges related to incidents taking place on Sept. 24

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

Citizens describe subduing knife attacker on Baker Street

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

The message attendees were advocating for was clear, they want climate action now

Multi-vehicle rollover reported on Okanagan Connector

Reports indicate the accident happened near Glenmore Brenda Road

Most Read