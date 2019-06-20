South Okanagan Flames clinch home advantage for lacrosse playoffs

South Okanagan Flames lacrosse player Zander Torres (right) tries to out-maneuver a Vernon Tigers player during game action on Monday night at Memorial Arena. The Flames won the game 12-7 and next play on June 21 at home. (Cherie Morgan photo

The South Okanagan Flames secured home court advantage for the first round of the Thompson-Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoffs with a 12-7 win over Vernon Tigers on Monday.

The Flames jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first period after both teams found themselves in some penalty trouble as things heated up.

Carson Shortreed, who sits third in the league overall in goals with 18, put in a pair for the Flames and singles came from Logan Cote, Cairo Rogers, Ethan Konno, Zander Torres and Aiden Danby.

The Tigers slowly started to claw back winning the second period as fights and game misconducts continued to be served to both sides.

The Tigers’ Conor Webb scored two in the middle frame and Drayden Harshenin added a single. They kept the Flames to two goals (Keagan Allen and Danby) on the scoreboard.

The third period also belonged to the Tigers who produced four goals (Kaden Doughty, Kael Black and Jake Pelletier with two) and managed to once again keep the Flames offence at bay holding them to just three (Shortreed, Alex Nimmo and Sam Gabriel).

The Flames face the number one team in the league, the Kamloops Venom, on Friday at Memorial Arena. The Flames have yet to defeat the Venom, who have secured the regular season league title, so far this season in six matchups. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Vernon closes out its regular season schedule with a road date in Kamloops Sunday.

