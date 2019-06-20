South Okanagan Flames lacrosse player Zander Torres (right) tries to out-maneuver a Vernon Tigers player during game action on Monday night at Memorial Arena. The Flames won the game 12-7 and next play on June 21 at home. (Cherie Morgan photo

South Okanagan Flames clinch home advantage for lacrosse playoffs

The South Okanagan Flames defeated the Vernon Tigers

The South Okanagan Flames secured home court advantage for the first round of the Thompson-Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoffs with a 12-7 win over Vernon Tigers on Monday.

The Flames jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first period after both teams found themselves in some penalty trouble as things heated up.

Carson Shortreed, who sits third in the league overall in goals with 18, put in a pair for the Flames and singles came from Logan Cote, Cairo Rogers, Ethan Konno, Zander Torres and Aiden Danby.

READ MORE: South Okanagan Flames on fire as they sit in second place

The Tigers slowly started to claw back winning the second period as fights and game misconducts continued to be served to both sides.

The Tigers’ Conor Webb scored two in the middle frame and Drayden Harshenin added a single. They kept the Flames to two goals (Keagan Allen and Danby) on the scoreboard.

The third period also belonged to the Tigers who produced four goals (Kaden Doughty, Kael Black and Jake Pelletier with two) and managed to once again keep the Flames offence at bay holding them to just three (Shortreed, Alex Nimmo and Sam Gabriel).

The Flames face the number one team in the league, the Kamloops Venom, on Friday at Memorial Arena. The Flames have yet to defeat the Venom, who have secured the regular season league title, so far this season in six matchups. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Vernon closes out its regular season schedule with a road date in Kamloops Sunday.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie
Next story
Vernon cyclist “Races Across America”

Just Posted

‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns to Vernon

The next event will take place Monday June 24, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Vernon cyclist “Races Across America”

Leah Goldstein is raising money for Vernon’s Venture Training’s Cycle - Cycle facility

Beekeepers from Argentina find sweet success in Falkland

Honey Onyx Apiary is hoping to increase its operations by 200 hives this year

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Showers are expected to end by tomorrow

South Okanagan Flames clinch home advantage for lacrosse playoffs

The South Okanagan Flames defeated the Vernon Tigers

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

Judge prohibits Princeton man from going home when he is drunk

In an unusual move, a provincial court judge made an order last… Continue reading

Okanagan FC suffer draw despite massive offensive output

Okanagan FC out-shot the opponent 29-6 in a 0-0 draw

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey after beehive destroyed

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers all across B.C.

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

Canada’s commitment is to cut emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 before 2030

Slackwater Brewing officially opens in the South Okanagan

Two level brewery features street side and rooftop patios

Most Read