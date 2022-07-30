Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, July 26, can be found below. There were 89 players taking part.
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Paul Holtom 68
1st low net: Al Hughes 67
2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 75 (Retrogression)
2nd low net: Henry Wilson 70 (R)
3rd low gross: JP Duranleau 75
3rd low net: Steve Burns 70 (R)
Best net 9: Frank Genaille 32
Deuce: Jon Gardner (GC), Tyler Galenzoski, Cory Hamilton ($20 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-11
1st low gross: Dave Schneider 75
1st low net: Ryan Gabert 68
2nd low gross: Wayne Brown 80 (R)
2nd low net: Pat Lewis 70
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Bob Vedan 35
Deuce: Gabert ($45)
THIRD FLIGHT 12-15
1st low gross: Dave Cunningham 81
1st low net: Ronald Epp 68
2nd low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 83 (R)
2nd low net: Randy Glatiotis 69
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Doug Hiebert 33 (R)
Deuce: Ken Lyle (GC) – ($50)
FOURTH FLIGHT 16+
1st low gross: Bob Collins 84
1st low net: Mark Dearing 66
2nd low gross: Tom Wild 87
2nd low net: Cliff Reimer (GC) 69
3rd low gross: Hubie Petersen 88
3rd low net: Marcel Ducharme (GC) 70 (R)
Best net 9: Jim Mclaren 35 (R)
Deuce: Carry Over ($60)
Door Prizes
Hillview Golf – Stan Beaulieu
Original Joes – Cunningham
Kelly O’Bryan’s – Duranleau
Spallumcheen Golf – Schneider
Alaxo Airway Stents Sun Mountain Golf Bag– Ronald Epp
