The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club's Senior Men's Day event has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from Tuesday’s action

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, July 26, can be found below. There were 89 players taking part.

JULY 19

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Paul Holtom 68

1st low net: Al Hughes 67

2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 75 (Retrogression)

2nd low net: Henry Wilson 70 (R)

3rd low gross: JP Duranleau 75

3rd low net: Steve Burns 70 (R)

Best net 9: Frank Genaille 32

Deuce: Jon Gardner (GC), Tyler Galenzoski, Cory Hamilton ($20 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-11

1st low gross: Dave Schneider 75

1st low net: Ryan Gabert 68

2nd low gross: Wayne Brown 80 (R)

2nd low net: Pat Lewis 70

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Bob Vedan 35

Deuce: Gabert ($45)

THIRD FLIGHT 12-15

1st low gross: Dave Cunningham 81

1st low net: Ronald Epp 68

2nd low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 83 (R)

2nd low net: Randy Glatiotis 69

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Doug Hiebert 33 (R)

Deuce: Ken Lyle (GC) – ($50)

FOURTH FLIGHT 16+

1st low gross: Bob Collins 84

1st low net: Mark Dearing 66

2nd low gross: Tom Wild 87

2nd low net: Cliff Reimer (GC) 69

3rd low gross: Hubie Petersen 88

3rd low net: Marcel Ducharme (GC) 70 (R)

Best net 9: Jim Mclaren 35 (R)

Deuce: Carry Over ($60)

Door Prizes

Hillview Golf – Stan Beaulieu

Original Joes – Cunningham

Kelly O’Bryan’s – Duranleau

Spallumcheen Golf – Schneider

Alaxo Airway Stents Sun Mountain Golf Bag– Ronald Epp

