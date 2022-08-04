Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, Aug. 2, can be found below. There were an even 100 players taking part.
AUG. 2
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: JP Duranleau 71 (Retrogression)
1st low net: Jon Gardner 67
2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 71
2nd low net: Travis Paskuski 68
3rd low gross: Ron Nolan 72
3rd low net: Dave Gray 69 (R)
Best net 9: Darryl Ashdown 32
Deuce: Holtom, Pat Morgan, Ashdown, Duranleau, Kenny Prato, Dan Gradiner, Jon Gardner ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-11
1st low gross: Glen Fester 78
1st low net: Don Redgwell 71
2nd low gross: Grant Cooper 81 (R)
2nd low net: Dave Hoyte 72 (R)
3rd low gross: Bill Woodliffe 81
3rd low net: Tom Gordon 72
Best net 9: Bob Vedan 34
Deuce: Fester, Jeff Smith ($25)
THIRD FLIGHT 12-15
1st low gross: Gord Fox 80
1st low net: Peter Favel 69 (R)
2nd low gross: Randy Glatiotis 81
2nd low net: Jon Moon 70 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Bruce Rasmussen 31
Deuce: Fox ($40)
FOURTH FLIGHT 16+
1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 84
1st low net: Bob Spearman 66
2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 86
2nd low net: Cec Thorne 69 (R)
3rd low gross: Jim McLaren 88
3rd low net: Glen Guest 69
Best net 9: Pete Taylor 30
Deuce: Danny Morris ($130)
SPONSOR Door Prizes
Hillview Golf – Doug Kuhn
Original Joes – Cory Hamilton
Kelly O’Bryan’s – Petersen
Spallumcheen Golf – Favel
