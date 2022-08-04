The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club's Senior Men's Day event has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from Tuesday’s action

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, Aug. 2, can be found below. There were an even 100 players taking part.

AUG. 2

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: JP Duranleau 71 (Retrogression)

1st low net: Jon Gardner 67

2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 71

2nd low net: Travis Paskuski 68

3rd low gross: Ron Nolan 72

3rd low net: Dave Gray 69 (R)

Best net 9: Darryl Ashdown 32

Deuce: Holtom, Pat Morgan, Ashdown, Duranleau, Kenny Prato, Dan Gradiner, Jon Gardner ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-11

1st low gross: Glen Fester 78

1st low net: Don Redgwell 71

2nd low gross: Grant Cooper 81 (R)

2nd low net: Dave Hoyte 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Bill Woodliffe 81

3rd low net: Tom Gordon 72

Best net 9: Bob Vedan 34

Deuce: Fester, Jeff Smith ($25)

THIRD FLIGHT 12-15

1st low gross: Gord Fox 80

1st low net: Peter Favel 69 (R)

2nd low gross: Randy Glatiotis 81

2nd low net: Jon Moon 70 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Bruce Rasmussen 31

Deuce: Fox ($40)

FOURTH FLIGHT 16+

1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 84

1st low net: Bob Spearman 66

2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 86

2nd low net: Cec Thorne 69 (R)

3rd low gross: Jim McLaren 88

3rd low net: Glen Guest 69

Best net 9: Pete Taylor 30

Deuce: Danny Morris ($130)

SPONSOR Door Prizes

Hillview Golf – Doug Kuhn

Original Joes – Cory Hamilton

Kelly O’Bryan’s – Petersen

Spallumcheen Golf – Favel

