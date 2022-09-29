Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition has wrapped for the season. Our thanks to pro Kyle Wiebe for the results.
“Throughout the season we averaged more than 90 players each night,” said Wiebe. “Thank to our sponsors – Tom Fortier from Original Joes, Wayne Brown from Kelly O Bryan’s, Myles Johnson from Hillview Golf Course, and Spallumcheen G&CC owners.”
This week’s stats also include men’s night from Sept. 20.
The Spall Cup will go Saturday, Oct. 1 – 2-Man Best ball (Gross and Net Prizes).
SEPT. 27
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Ron Nolan 72
1st low net: Dave Bissell 69
2nd low gross: Daryl Zubot 74
2nd low net: Cory Hamilton 70 (Retrogression)
3rd low gross: Kerry Strome 75
3rd low net: Travis Hirkala 70
Best net 9: Paul Vitale 35 (R)
Deuce: Gary Newell, Ryo Odagiri, Zubot, Hirkala ($30 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Doug Kuhn 76
1st low net: Johnny Lysholm 69
2nd low gross: Tyler Galenzoski 80
2nd low net: Riley Clark 72 (R)
3rd low gross: Jeff Work 83 (R)
3rd low net: Bryan Cook 72
Best net 9: Ryan Gabert 35
Deuce: Randy Glatiotis, Rick Forrest, Galenzoski ($50 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Tom Gordon 83
1st low net: Art Heale 69
2nd low gross: Fred Soderberg 84
2nd low net: Larry Doyle 84
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Bob Spearman 31
Deuce: Bruce Rasmussen, Spearman, Darold Zukowsky ($35 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Rob Greig 82
1st low net: Johnny Walker 67
2nd low gross: Dan Bloomfield 90
2nd low net: Tom Wild 71
3rd low gross: Gary Chamberlain 91
3rd low net: Glen Guest 72
Best net 9: Bruce Kerr 72
Deuce: Mark Dearing ($120)
Final Door Prizes
Sun Mountain Golf Bag – Spearman
FootJoy Shoes – Travis Paskuski
FootJoy Shoes – James Brown
Titleist SM9 Vokey Wedge – Garney Howard
FootJoy Shirt – Rodger Bergen
FootJoy Shirt – Ted McCallum
FootJoy Shirt – Brian Bedard
SEPT. 20 RESULTS
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Paul Holtom 72
1st low net: Grant Genaile 70 (R)
2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 73 (R)
2nd low net: Paul Reid 70 (R)
3rd low gross: Ron Nolan 74 (R)
3rd low net: Dave Haverty 70
Best net 9: Jeff Blackmore 31
Deuce: Dave McCullough, Paul Vitale, James Brown, Darcy Smith, Haverty, Geo Van Gelder ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Ryan Gabert 79
1st low net: Gord Fox 69
2nd low gross: Wayne Brown 80
2nd low net: Bryan Cook 71
3rd low gross: Doug Albers 81 (R)
3rd low net: Don Redgwell 72 (R)
Best net 9: Johnny Lysholm 34 (R)
Deuce: Dave Hoyte, Albers, James Carmichael, Jeff Work ($15 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Art Heale 84
1st low net: Doug Hiebert 71
2nd low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 87
2nd low net: Harry Bowker 75 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Fred Soderberg 37 (R)
Deuce: Hiebert ($40)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Hubie Petersen
1st low net: Bernie Stayer
2nd low gross: Danny Morris
2nd low net: Louie Siewertsen
3rd low gross: Mike Jenkins
3rd low net: Dan Bloomfield
Best net 9: Barry Nichol
Deuce: Bloomfield, Tom Machillis ($55)
