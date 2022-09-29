Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition has wrapped for the season. Our thanks to pro Kyle Wiebe for the results.

“Throughout the season we averaged more than 90 players each night,” said Wiebe. “Thank to our sponsors – Tom Fortier from Original Joes, Wayne Brown from Kelly O Bryan’s, Myles Johnson from Hillview Golf Course, and Spallumcheen G&CC owners.”

This week’s stats also include men’s night from Sept. 20.

The Spall Cup will go Saturday, Oct. 1 – 2-Man Best ball (Gross and Net Prizes).

SEPT. 27

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Ron Nolan 72

1st low net: Dave Bissell 69

2nd low gross: Daryl Zubot 74

2nd low net: Cory Hamilton 70 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross: Kerry Strome 75

3rd low net: Travis Hirkala 70

Best net 9: Paul Vitale 35 (R)

Deuce: Gary Newell, Ryo Odagiri, Zubot, Hirkala ($30 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Doug Kuhn 76

1st low net: Johnny Lysholm 69

2nd low gross: Tyler Galenzoski 80

2nd low net: Riley Clark 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Jeff Work 83 (R)

3rd low net: Bryan Cook 72

Best net 9: Ryan Gabert 35

Deuce: Randy Glatiotis, Rick Forrest, Galenzoski ($50 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Tom Gordon 83

1st low net: Art Heale 69

2nd low gross: Fred Soderberg 84

2nd low net: Larry Doyle 84

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Bob Spearman 31

Deuce: Bruce Rasmussen, Spearman, Darold Zukowsky ($35 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Rob Greig 82

1st low net: Johnny Walker 67

2nd low gross: Dan Bloomfield 90

2nd low net: Tom Wild 71

3rd low gross: Gary Chamberlain 91

3rd low net: Glen Guest 72

Best net 9: Bruce Kerr 72

Deuce: Mark Dearing ($120)

Final Door Prizes

Sun Mountain Golf Bag – Spearman

FootJoy Shoes – Travis Paskuski

FootJoy Shoes – James Brown

Titleist SM9 Vokey Wedge – Garney Howard

FootJoy Shirt – Rodger Bergen

FootJoy Shirt – Ted McCallum

FootJoy Shirt – Brian Bedard

SEPT. 20 RESULTS

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Paul Holtom 72

1st low net: Grant Genaile 70 (R)

2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 73 (R)

2nd low net: Paul Reid 70 (R)

3rd low gross: Ron Nolan 74 (R)

3rd low net: Dave Haverty 70

Best net 9: Jeff Blackmore 31

Deuce: Dave McCullough, Paul Vitale, James Brown, Darcy Smith, Haverty, Geo Van Gelder ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Ryan Gabert 79

1st low net: Gord Fox 69

2nd low gross: Wayne Brown 80

2nd low net: Bryan Cook 71

3rd low gross: Doug Albers 81 (R)

3rd low net: Don Redgwell 72 (R)

Best net 9: Johnny Lysholm 34 (R)

Deuce: Dave Hoyte, Albers, James Carmichael, Jeff Work ($15 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Art Heale 84

1st low net: Doug Hiebert 71

2nd low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 87

2nd low net: Harry Bowker 75 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Fred Soderberg 37 (R)

Deuce: Hiebert ($40)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Hubie Petersen

1st low net: Bernie Stayer

2nd low gross: Danny Morris

2nd low net: Louie Siewertsen

3rd low gross: Mike Jenkins

3rd low net: Dan Bloomfield

Best net 9: Barry Nichol

Deuce: Bloomfield, Tom Machillis ($55)

