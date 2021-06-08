Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from June 1 drew its largest field of the season. A total of 98 players took part.
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Paul Holtom 66
1st low net: Frank Genaille 67
2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 71
2nd low net: Dave Gray 71 (Retrogression)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net: Dave Haverty 71
Best net 9: JP Duranleau 34
Deuce: Holtom, Duranleau Sean Storteboom, Jahnig ($15 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Charlie Briskham 78
1st low net: Joe McFadden 71 (R)
2nd low gross: Dave Bissell 79
2nd low net: Bryan Cook 71 (R)
3rd low gross: Dan Gardiner 80
3rd low net: Brian Bedard 71
Best net 9: Jim Arthur 33
Deuce: Cook, Bedard, Dave Hoyte, Glen Fester ($20 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: James Carmichael 78
1st low net: Barry Russell 66
2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 83 (R)
2nd low net: Don Jones 70
3rd low gross: Darryl Hall 84
3rd low net: Brett Barefoot 72
Best net 9: Larry Doyle 32
Deuce: Brian Hobenshield, Russell ($30 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Richard Schneider 82
1st low net: Sam Nickifort 66
2nd low gross: Ronald Epp 87
2nd low net: Glen Guest 67
3rd low gross: Bill Lukacs 88
3rd low net: Gord Lane 68
Best net 9: Doug Jackson 33
Deuce: Carry over
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Murray Moffat
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Bob Coupland
PING SWEATER – Wayne Brown
