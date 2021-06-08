Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

82 players on course

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from June 1 drew its largest field of the season. A total of 98 players took part.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Paul Holtom 66

1st low net: Frank Genaille 67

2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 71

2nd low net: Dave Gray 71 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Dave Haverty 71

Best net 9: JP Duranleau 34

Deuce: Holtom, Duranleau Sean Storteboom, Jahnig ($15 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Charlie Briskham 78

1st low net: Joe McFadden 71 (R)

2nd low gross: Dave Bissell 79

2nd low net: Bryan Cook 71 (R)

3rd low gross: Dan Gardiner 80

3rd low net: Brian Bedard 71

Best net 9: Jim Arthur 33

Deuce: Cook, Bedard, Dave Hoyte, Glen Fester ($20 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: James Carmichael 78

1st low net: Barry Russell 66

2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 83 (R)

2nd low net: Don Jones 70

3rd low gross: Darryl Hall 84

3rd low net: Brett Barefoot 72

Best net 9: Larry Doyle 32

Deuce: Brian Hobenshield, Russell ($30 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Richard Schneider 82

1st low net: Sam Nickifort 66

2nd low gross: Ronald Epp 87

2nd low net: Glen Guest 67

3rd low gross: Bill Lukacs 88

3rd low net: Gord Lane 68

Best net 9: Doug Jackson 33

Deuce: Carry over

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Murray Moffat

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Bob Coupland

PING SWEATER – Wayne Brown



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfScoreboard