The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

82 players on course

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from June 1 drew its largest field of the season. A total of 98 players took part.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Paul Holtom 66

1st low net: Frank Genaille 67

2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 71

2nd low net: Dave Gray 71 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Dave Haverty 71

Best net 9: JP Duranleau 34

Deuce: Holtom, Duranleau Sean Storteboom, Jahnig ($15 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Charlie Briskham 78

1st low net: Joe McFadden 71 (R)

2nd low gross: Dave Bissell 79

2nd low net: Bryan Cook 71 (R)

3rd low gross: Dan Gardiner 80

3rd low net: Brian Bedard 71

Best net 9: Jim Arthur 33

Deuce: Cook, Bedard, Dave Hoyte, Glen Fester ($20 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: James Carmichael 78

1st low net: Barry Russell 66

2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 83 (R)

2nd low net: Don Jones 70

3rd low gross: Darryl Hall 84

3rd low net: Brett Barefoot 72

Best net 9: Larry Doyle 32

Deuce: Brian Hobenshield, Russell ($30 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Richard Schneider 82

1st low net: Sam Nickifort 66

2nd low gross: Ronald Epp 87

2nd low net: Glen Guest 67

3rd low gross: Bill Lukacs 88

3rd low net: Gord Lane 68

Best net 9: Doug Jackson 33

Deuce: Carry over

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Murray Moffat

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Bob Coupland

PING SWEATER – Wayne Brown


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfScoreboard

Previous story
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers’ 2021-22 B.C. Hockey League home opener will be against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, Oct. 16. The league announced it is returning to a 54-game schedule on Monday, June 7. (Lisa Mazurek- Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers to open 2021-22 BC Hockey League season on road

League announces 54-game schedule, with all but two teams qualifying for the post-season

Fire crews are battling a blaze north of Vernon at Mardan Enterprises on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen. (Clayton Carrier photo)
Days after devastating blaze, Spallumcheen lumber yard restarts production

Mardan Lumber Sales is working at limited capacity to fill the orders burned in the June 3 blaze

BCHL
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

The BCHL claims it will have the stiffest anti-fighting measures of any North American league

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
5 Vernon, 2 Lake Country schools exposed to COVID-19

Two elementary and five high schools potentially exposed

Organizers have officially cancelled the 2021 Falkland Stampede. (Morning Star - file photo)
Pandemic ropes in Falkland Stampede for second straight year

Organizers had hoped to run three-day event at end of August 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

(he./Contributed)
Kelowna residents develop new app to support men’s mental health

The app offers a safe space for men to anonymously connect and receive support for their well-being

A hawk that was trapped behind a truck grill in Clinton last Friday. (Submitted photo)
Police rescue hawk trapped in truck grill near Clinton

Hawk flew into moving vehicle as it headed north on Highway 97

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

Salmon Arm resident John Woods took this photo of a male house finch in his yard recently, known for its distinctive song. (John Woods image)
Name that refrain: Shuswap birder suggests starting with this bird

If you want to identify bird songs in the region, the house finch is common this time of year

Survivorship paddlers hold up pink carnations to honour women fighting breast cancer and those who have lost their lives on the last day of the Penticton Dragonboat Festival in 2019. Many Survivorship paddlers have become volunteers of Tomorrow’s Hope. (Western News file photo)
Offering Tomorrow’s Hope for women diagnosed with breast cancer in South Okanagan

Penticton dragonboat group along with other women offering support, resources

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Most Read