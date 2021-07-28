Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The weekly results from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s men’s night event are in. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from July 22 drew 76 players due in part to the very smoky conditions.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 70 (Retrogression)

1st low net: Bob Smith 68

2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 70

2nd low net: Brian Knourek 70

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Rennie (Frank) Genaille 71

Best net 9: Pat Lewis 34 (front)

Deuce: Duranleau, Chris Jahnig, Sean Storteboom, Tyler Galenzoski ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Doug Kuhn 77

1st low net: Dave Hoyte 70

2nd low gross: Gary Gilchrist 80

2nd low net: Don Redgwell 71 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Ron Harper 71

Best net 9: Johnny Lysholm 33 (front)

Deuce: Gilchrist ($40 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bob Craig 81

1st low net: Greg Munro 70

2nd low gross: Tom Macgillis 86

2nd low net: Hagen Klose 73 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Angus Armstrong 73

Best net 9: Gord Isobe 36 (front)

Deuce: Harry Bowker ($45 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Doug Jackson 86

1st low net: Gord Lane 66

2nd low gross: Bob Collins 71

2nd low net: Bill Smith 71 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Tom Wild 71

Best net 9: Kyle Anderson 34 (R)

Deuce: Gary Chamberlain ($50)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Cliff Reimer

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Jim Mclaren

PING GOLF SHIRT – Jim Pepper



