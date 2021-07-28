Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from July 22 drew 76 players due in part to the very smoky conditions.
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 70 (Retrogression)
1st low net: Bob Smith 68
2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 70
2nd low net: Brian Knourek 70
3rd low gross:
3rd low net: Rennie (Frank) Genaille 71
Best net 9: Pat Lewis 34 (front)
Deuce: Duranleau, Chris Jahnig, Sean Storteboom, Tyler Galenzoski ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Doug Kuhn 77
1st low net: Dave Hoyte 70
2nd low gross: Gary Gilchrist 80
2nd low net: Don Redgwell 71 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net: Ron Harper 71
Best net 9: Johnny Lysholm 33 (front)
Deuce: Gilchrist ($40 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Bob Craig 81
1st low net: Greg Munro 70
2nd low gross: Tom Macgillis 86
2nd low net: Hagen Klose 73 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net: Angus Armstrong 73
Best net 9: Gord Isobe 36 (front)
Deuce: Harry Bowker ($45 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Doug Jackson 86
1st low net: Gord Lane 66
2nd low gross: Bob Collins 71
2nd low net: Bill Smith 71 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net: Tom Wild 71
Best net 9: Kyle Anderson 34 (R)
Deuce: Gary Chamberlain ($50)
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Cliff Reimer
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Jim Mclaren
PING GOLF SHIRT – Jim Pepper
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.